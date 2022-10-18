Funeral services for Clayton Nobiling, 81, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Westside Cemetery.

He died Wednesday, October 12, at Gracewell/Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his siblings, Lee Nobiling, of Council Bluffs, Edna Hansman, of Westside, Karen Onken, of Jamaica, and Dale Nobiling, of Council Bluffs.