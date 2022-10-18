 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clayton Nobiling

DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Clayton Nobiling, 81, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Westside Cemetery.

He died Wednesday, October 12, at Gracewell/Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his siblings, Lee Nobiling, of Council Bluffs, Edna Hansman, of Westside, Karen Onken, of Jamaica, and Dale Nobiling, of Council Bluffs.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

