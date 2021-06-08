Clean energy or noisy neighbor? Supervisors move toward amending wind turbine ordinance

The supervisors discussed purchasing a decibel meter to take readings of the noise from wind turbines.

“(You would be) taking a reading on a turbine we don’t even use,” said Michael McGill, Jr., a contract lease agent working with Scout Clean Energy on the project.

“We’re not saying you’re trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes, but the next outfit that comes through may be shadier,” said Supervisor Kyle Schultz.

Rosburg said the supervisors have to take into account the opinions of landowners, wind energy companies and taxpayers.

“We have to make sure we’re not forgetting anybody in the equation or this room will get a lot more full than it is right now,” he said.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel told the supervisors that she needed direction from the board about what they wanted her to put into a new ordinance.

“(In) the original ordinance I had drafted, we had looked at Duane (Zenk) being the enforcement officer and then looking at some sort of licensing fee to then pay for his services,” she said.

She said setbacks from a house or a property line would be easy to enforce, but using a decibel reading would require decisions about how it would be measured.