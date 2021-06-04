Cleaning up the community: Beautification Week starts Monday

The Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) launched the first Crawford County Beautification Day in 2014.
“It started as a single day when we invited community members and organizations to get involved through volunteering and giving back to the community,” said WIBIO member Rachel Desy.
“Since then it has grown into an entire week’s event because several organizations have partnered with us. It seems to work better to give everyone a week to work on their projects versus trying to line up schedules for one day.”
This year’s Crawford County Beautification Week runs from June 7-13.
“Our (WIBIO’s) signature project is going to be painting a new mural on the band shell at Washington Park,” Desy said. “We’re excited to complete the project before the Market in the Park season begins.”
The current band shell mural was painted as a WIBIO project on the first Beautification Day in 2014.
Desy said the new mural design is being kept under wraps at present, but it will be a bright display that will incorporate elements from the community.
“Another volunteer group will be painting the restrooms and weeding the plantings at Morningside Park,” she said.
Throughout Beautification Week, the WIBIO will clean up Highway 39 near the fairgrounds; WIBIO adopted that portion of the road through the Iowa Adopt a Highway program.
The entrance to the fairgrounds, near the Earl Marshall bull statue, will be cleaned by a local 4-H group.
“They will be tidying that area up during the week and getting it ready for the fair,” Desy said.
A local Girl Scout troop will clean the bioretention cells in the uptown Denison area during the week.
“Several other groups are working on finalizing plans on their projects,” she said.
“It’s been pleasantly overwhelming that all the volunteers and groups have reached out. We’ve even had groups that year after year have taken it upon themselves to adopt a park and do more projects than just during beautification week.”
Beautification Week was severely scaled back in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We did very small group projects that were spaced out at the fairgrounds for social distancing,” Desy said. “They painted some of the areas near the show ring and we also revitalized the landscaping under the bull and by the flag area.”
The WIBIO is hoping for a normal, larger-scale event this year.
“We’re happy to be able to meet in person and get the plans going,” Desy said.
Another project the WIBIO members plan to work on is the art display at the corner of Highway 30 and 20th street in Denison.
“The first phase was adding the sculptures and public art display,” Desy said. “That all began with a very generous gift form an anonymous donor, which allowed us to have the statues installed.”
The first phase took place in 2017.
“Phase two will be adding a wall behind the sculptures to make them pop a little bit more as people drive by the area,” Desy said. “Phase three will be partnering with some other community organizations to add lighting.”
Several local businesses have stepped forward to help with the project, she said.
“We’re hoping to complete phases two and three when schedules line up,” she said. “That may not be taking place next week but definitely later in the summer. By the fall we hope to have that completed.”
Desy said Brian Kempfert and the Denison Parks and Rec department have been working closely with the WIBIO to develop projects for Beautification Week.
“If more volunteers want to participate, we definitely have a whole list of ideas to work on,” she said. “We want to get everyone involved and teach them about how wonderful it is to do projects like this to improve the community.”
She said next week’s forecast looks promising.
“It looks like it’s going to be pretty nice compared to what we’ve faced at the end of April,” she said.
“We moved it back this year because we thought the weather would be a little more favorable in June.”
The original Beautification Day took place on Earth Day, which is in April.
Anyone of any age can get involved in Beautification Week, Desy said.
“You can do something as simple as cleaning up your yard or going for a walk and picking up trash or you can take on a project of your own,” she said. “There’s no limit to what can be accomplished when volunteers work together.”
For more information or to find out how to get involved, contact Desy by email at rdesy@cdcia.org or at 712-263-5621.