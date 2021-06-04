Cleaning up the community: Beautification Week starts Monday

“The first phase was adding the sculptures and public art display,” Desy said. “That all began with a very generous gift form an anonymous donor, which allowed us to have the statues installed.”

The first phase took place in 2017.

“Phase two will be adding a wall behind the sculptures to make them pop a little bit more as people drive by the area,” Desy said. “Phase three will be partnering with some other community organizations to add lighting.”

Several local businesses have stepped forward to help with the project, she said.

“We’re hoping to complete phases two and three when schedules line up,” she said. “That may not be taking place next week but definitely later in the summer. By the fall we hope to have that completed.”

Desy said Brian Kempfert and the Denison Parks and Rec department have been working closely with the WIBIO to develop projects for Beautification Week.

“If more volunteers want to participate, we definitely have a whole list of ideas to work on,” she said. “We want to get everyone involved and teach them about how wonderful it is to do projects like this to improve the community.”

She said next week’s forecast looks promising.