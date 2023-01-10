Clinic will help producers prepare for calving season

To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a hands-on calving clinic on January 18 at Dunlap Livestock Auction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Whether you’ve calved out 10 or 10,000 cows before, there’s always a new tip or technique to learn to help you get one more calf born alive,” said Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, extension beef specialist for southwest Iowa. “This clinic will feature a variety of hands-on and classroom sessions, as well as opportunities to share questions and experiences.”

Session topics cover essentials focused on calving, including nutrition basics during gestation and early lactation, and best management practices from the Twin Valley Veterinary Clinic.

A hands-on session led by the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine will use a life-size cow model to give producers the opportunity to troubleshoot dystocia issues.

An additional session led by the Schaben family of Dunlap Livestock Auction will focus on tips for marketing the calf crop.

Because the sessions are designed for individual, hands-on learning, attendance is limited to 50 participants and preregistration by January 17 is required. Thanks to Dunlap Livestock Auction, the cost of the clinic is just $10 per person and includes lunch. A program flyer can be viewed at https://www.iowabeefcenter.org/events/CalvingClinic2023Dunlapflyer.pdf.