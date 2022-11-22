Closer to where the buck stops

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on November 15 that Denison native Taryn (Dozark) Frideres would take over the role of her chief of staff on December 1.

Frideres is a 2003 Denison High School graduate; she has business and political science degrees from Drake University and a law degree from the University of Iowa.

Her parents are Craig and Cindy Dozark of Denison; her husband, Matt, is also from Denison.

Frideres spent the last year and a half as Reynolds’s chief operating officer (COO).

She said in that position she was effectively a cabinet secretary; she was in charge of managing the 36 agencies that report to the governor.

“I was also in charge of implementing legislation that the governor got passed in the legislature – legislation that the legislature introduced and passed — ensuring that it was implemented appropriately,” Frideres said.

She also worked to ensure the proper implementation of Reynolds’s agenda and initiatives, such as grant programs.

“I was also responsible for helping the governor run the grant programs that we ran to spend the American Rescue Plan money; the state got $1.5 billion,” she said. “That came to the governor’s office and I was responsible for providing recommendations to the governor for her decision on how best to spend the money.”

Frideres was also in charge of implementing special projects and initiatives for Reynolds.

“For example, I assisted her with setting up and running a childcare task force to develop recommendations on how to improve childcare policy in the state and how best to spend federal money that came to the Department of Human Services on childcare.”

She said she enjoyed her time as COO.

“It was a big job and I really liked it but I’m excited to take on a new one,” Frideres said.

The chief of staff is responsible for managing the governor’s office, including all staff, and state agencies above the COO; she will have many more responsibilities.

The buck ultimately stops with the governor, but at a staff level it stops with the chief of staff, she said.

As COO, she had a lot of meetings and was focused on internal management; as chief of staff, she will have a more outward-facing role.

“In this new role, I’ll have to spend time working with the legislature, and working with the press, and also working with our agencies and managing all of the governor’s staff,” Frideres said.

She said she feels the governor’s office is the right place for her.

“We were in (Washington) D.C. for about 10 years before we came back to Iowa. You never quite know when you make a big move, but it felt right at the time and it still does,” Frideres said.

“My background is law and foreign policy so it was a bit of a jump, but a lot of the work I did at the federal level was really just bringing departments and agencies and people together to make decisions and implement good policy. That’s what I’ve been able to do the last year and a half and that’s what I’ll get to continue to do in my new role.”

She said she appreciates the opportunity to work with Gov. Reynolds.

“I’ve had a lot of bosses at a lot of high levels – she’s probably the hardest working boss I’ve ever worked for,” Frideres said. “She’s thoughtful; she cares about Iowa before all else.”

She said she is excited to be back in Iowa in a position that will allow her to make a difference.