CO-U 8th grader creates a haunted house as fundraiser for local family

Come alone if you dare!
Patience Winsor, an 8th grade student at Charter Oak-Ute Junior High School, has wanted to take part in a haunted house for a long time.
“I always thought it would be very fun to do,” Patience said.
She decided this fall that she would create one – and the results may be seen and experienced this weekend in Charter Oak.
Patience, her friends and family members are currently working on turning the Charter Oak Community Building into a spooky destination for the Halloween season.
She came up with the idea within the last month - but for a while she didn’t think it was going to happen.
“I talked to more people and more people and it eventually worked out,” Patience said.
She initially thought about using the event to raise money for Children’s Hospital but decided instead to raise funds for a local cause.
Patience knew of Blakely Christiansen, daughter of Andrew and Morgan Christiansen, of Ute, who was born prematurely.
“She’s still in the hospital and will be for a bit,” Patience said. “Their family is in need of money, because it’s a lot of hospital bills, so I thought I would do that.”
She said she feels for Blakely and her family.
“I have two younger sisters, and I just I couldn’t imagine what it would be like going through that,” she said.
Blakely is the granddaughter of Brenda Christiansen, a CO-U teacher and former CO-U student council advisor, which is Patience’s connection; she is a member of the CO-U student council.
“It would be helping her (Brenda) out, too, because she’s done a lot for us,” Patience said.
A freewill donation is the price of entry to the haunted house; the funds will go to the family’s hospital expenses.
Patience said she would not have gotten very far without the donation of the materials from the
Denison haunted house through Denison High School teacher Crystal Holt.
“They can’t do it anymore so they gave us all their stuff for free,” she said. “We went and picked that up – two trips, tons of stuff. Honestly, without the Denison people we would be nowhere. I give a big thanks to them.”
Others have donated pool noodles and fake blood for use in the scary activities.
“We’ve bought things on our own, too,” Patience said.
The rooms in the haunted house will have a variety of themes.
“There will be a big maze, doctor rooms, butcher rooms, things you have to walk through,” she said. “And you have to stick your hands in stuff.”
She’s having fun putting the project together, even though the work has kept her busy.
“It was very short notice but we’ve come a long way with this,” Patience said. “In the last couple weeks it has been really crazy.”
She has spent a lot of time recently at a friend’s house, where all the materials were stored.
“I go there a lot and go through everything to come up with ideas,” Patience said.
Sunday was the first day of setup at the Community Building.
“I have a lot of friends and family helping me out,” she said.
Patience plans to bring back the haunted house next year and in the years after.
She wants to donate all the materials to the school district for storage and use.
“We could also use some of the things for plays, because not all of it is scary stuff,” Patience said.
She has traveled around the local area to put up flyers advertising the event.
“I wrote ‘come alone if you dare,’” Patience said.
She and the others will spend the week putting the haunted house together.
“I think we have everything we need,” she said. “Just having people show up would be greatly appreciated.”
The haunted house will run from 7 to 10:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Charter Oak Community Building, 33 Main Street, with several 15-minute breaks for the actors.
“Come out and show your support,” Patience said. “Be ready for a good, scary time for a good cause.”