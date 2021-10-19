CO-U 8th grader creates a haunted house as fundraiser for local family

“There will be a big maze, doctor rooms, butcher rooms, things you have to walk through,” she said. “And you have to stick your hands in stuff.”

She’s having fun putting the project together, even though the work has kept her busy.

“It was very short notice but we’ve come a long way with this,” Patience said. “In the last couple weeks it has been really crazy.”

She has spent a lot of time recently at a friend’s house, where all the materials were stored.

“I go there a lot and go through everything to come up with ideas,” Patience said.

Sunday was the first day of setup at the Community Building.

“I have a lot of friends and family helping me out,” she said.

Patience plans to bring back the haunted house next year and in the years after.

She wants to donate all the materials to the school district for storage and use.

“We could also use some of the things for plays, because not all of it is scary stuff,” Patience said.

She has traveled around the local area to put up flyers advertising the event.