CO2 pipeline discussion continues at supervisors

Part 1 of 2

Kaylee Langrell, of TurnKey Logistics, a Houston, Texas, company, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on November 22 to provide an update on a proposed project to construct a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline that would pass through Crawford County.

The discussion lasted more than 50 minutes; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.

Langrell was joined by Riley Gibson, also of TurnKey Logistics, and Kylie Lange, Iowa pipeline project manager for Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS), which is planning to build the “Midwest Carbon Express” pipeline.

All three were representing SCS at the meeting.

If approved, the pipeline will carry CO2 from 32 Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota, where it will be permanently buried underground; releasing less CO2 into the atmosphere will reduce the “carbon intensity” score of ethanol produced by those plants.

Langrell said the project had signed up 80% of the needed land in Crawford County as of the day of the meeting; in Iowa, 57% of needed land had been signed and the company hit 50% project-wide the previous week.

She said Gibson had been working with County Engineer Paul Assman to apply for permits dealing with road crossings in the county.

Langrell said she was aware of the safety concerns about the pipeline and offered details of what SCS plans to do to ensure safety.

The company will x-ray 100% of the pipeline’s welds, even though the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) only requires x-rays of 10%, she said.

After construction, the pipeline will undergo hydrostatic testing with water pressures to 125% or more of the maximum operating pressures, Langrell said.

Regulations require block valves to be placed no more than 20 miles apart along the pipeline; she said that in many places, the valves are situated closer than 20 miles apart.

The pipeline will be monitored 24/7 from the SCS office in Ames; the valves shut automatically if a temperature or pressure change is detected.

Employees will be situated along the route to respond to problems.

Local emergency management agencies will receive response training from SCS employees, Langrell said.

Lange said in-line (meaning from inside the pipe) inspections will take place every five years; other periodic tests will take place and everything above ground will be checked monthly.

Valve stations will be fenced in; an SCS employee would be located within 45 minutes of the valve station to respond to problems, she said.

Regulations require valve checks every 30 days; the company will be alerted of a pressure drop via a transmitter.

She said a pinhole leak will not cause any effects and noted that CO2 is currently being released into the air at ethanol plants.

“In terms of risk level, a pinhole leak is incredibly low,” Lange said.

She said the company will follow every pipeline regulation.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if having two valves near a high population area – as would be the case with Denison – is unusual.

“Certain areas are called ‘high consequence areas,’ so we would be required to have more valves near that area,” Langrell said.

PHMSA regulates such areas, she added.

Heiden noted that the company has said that construction is slated to start in 2023; she asked if the company can start before it is known if eminent domain can be used.

“Our goal is 100% voluntary acquisitions,” Langrell said.

Whether the company may use eminent domain is up to the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), she said.

The company does not yet have a permit from IUB, she noted.

Lange said the construction schedule would be arranged to start in counties where the most land acquisition has taken place.

“My understanding is eminent domain takes quite a bit of time, so are you prepared for that?” Heiden asked. “Are you understanding there will be eminent domain concerns here in Crawford County? Because you’re not going to get 100% in Crawford County.”

The company representatives did not have a response.

In a discussion of the diameter of the pipe in Crawford County (12 inches), Gibson noted that the company has increased the amount of CO2 that will flow through the pipeline per year from 12 million tons to 18 million tons and increased the pipeline diameters accordingly across the project.

Rosburg asked what that increase would do to taxes collected by the county.

“It will slightly increase direct taxes,” Lange said.

Heiden asked if pipeline staff will be located in Crawford County.

Langrell said individual employees would have a choice about where they would live within the regulated distance requirements.

Shops will be set up according to regulations, but those locations haven’t been determined, Lange said.

Crawford County Emergency (EMA) Management Agency Coordinator Greg Miller explained how local EMA services would respond to a pipeline incident; he noted that the valve stations are mandated by the federal government.

He said the company is required to provide information to EMA and fire departments about the product being transported, health and safety issues and information about how far to evacuate if required.

In a further discussion of IUB permitting process, Langrell said SCS is on the IUB’s time; the company has no say in when the IUB makes its permitting decision.