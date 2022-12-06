CO2 pipeline discussion continues at supervisors

Part 2 of 2

Kaylee Langrell, of TurnKey Logistics, a Houston, Texas, company, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on November 22 to provide an update on a proposed project to construct a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline that would pass through Crawford County.

If approved, the pipeline will carry CO2 from Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota to be permanently buried underground.

The discussion lasted more than 50 minutes; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.

Langrell was joined by Riley Gibson, also of TurnKey Logistics, and Kylie Lange, Iowa pipeline project manager for Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS), which is planning to build the “Midwest Carbon Express” pipeline.

All three were representing SCS at the meeting.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if the SCS’s “exhibit H” has been approved or if it is incomplete.

“Exhibit H” is the company’s filing with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) about where they might use eminent domain to get access to property for the project.

Lange said the exhibit H filing was required but the company is not looking for approval of it.

She said the company is not behind where they expected to be with the IUB; they expected the process would take a year to 18 months.

Lange said she didn’t think their exhibit H filing was holding up anything.

The IUB will decide on December 13 how much time is needed to look through the company’s data before a hearing takes place, she said.

Dave Muhlbauer, who will rejoin the board of supervisors in January, asked what the company will do if the IUB denies the permit.

“I don’t know what we’ll do,” Lange said. “We won’t start construction.”

Supervisor Ty Rosburg noted that the supervisors have joined an Iowa State University soil study because of concerns about protecting the soil in Crawford County; he asked how the company would deal with high moisture content that would cause too much compaction.

Lange said the company recently started taking soil samples on every property along the pipeline route at a minimum of three samples every 500 feet and a minimum of three samples per property.

“That’s going to give us enough to understand what each person’s topsoil is,” Lange said.

All of the company’s soil information will be turned over to the inspectors hired by each county to monitor the project, she said.

The company’s inspectors will work with the counties’ inspectors; conversations will take place every morning and the forecast will be considered every night, she said.

The counties’ inspectors have the right to shut down work, she said.

Rosburg asked what happens to the CO2 when it is pumped underground.

The CO2 will solidify and calcify, Lange said.

At the end of their presentation, Langrell said the company representatives would return to speak to the supervisors in the future.

Tim Baughman, who said he has property on R Avenue that will be affected by the pipeline project, encouraged the supervisors to finish the county’s pipeline ordinance with stringent requirements; he noted that they can always soften the rules later.

Rosburg said the county was playing from behind the curve; he said the county is trying to protect landowners but he expects SCS will be granted use of eminent domain.

“If a business is wanting to do good faith – my frustration is that this project was well underway before a lot of people that are in this room even knew what was going on,” Baughman said.

He noted that SCS had earlier said that a pumping station would be located in the county but now the county will have valve stations.

“I think we were probably always going to have them (valve stations),” Rosburg said.

Baughman said he is not against ethanol, but ethanol is already being subsidized by the state. He said he doesn’t like that the pipeline is also being subsidized through a federal tax credit and that eminent domain will be used to force people to participate.

He said SCS is not a public utility and asked why he is being forced to participate.

Baughman said SCS still needs easements on 1,500 parcels of land; he said he didn’t know if that was a big enough number for the IUB to proceed with caution or of they would push the project through.

“Why three people in the state of Iowa (meaning the IUB board members) get to choose everyone’s fate leaves me a little troubled,” Baughman said.

Rosburg said he has confidence in that the members of the board of adjustment are astute people and that Crawford County would be first in their eyes.

Regulation through zoning would involve an appeal process through the board of adjustment.

“If those tax credits go away, wind turbines, (CO2) pipelines all disappear,” said Chairman Kyle Schultz.

Baughman said he had concerns about low areas near his property where the CO2 could pool in the event of a leak.

He said SCS has offered electric emergency medical vehicles (because concentrated CO2 displaces oxygen, making combustion engines stall).

Baughman said the only company that makes that kind of electric vehicle is in Canada and he doesn’t think SCS can afford to give one to every county affected by the pipeline.

He said the county doesn’t have experience with CO2 pipelines.