Representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS), visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on January 31 to give an update on a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline that would pass through Crawford County if the project moves forward.

If approved by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), the pipeline will carry CO2 from Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota to be permanently buried underground.

The discussion lasted nearly an hour; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.

Kylie Lange, SCS Iowa Project Manager, said the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) requires 12 inches of clearance from a pipeline, but the SCS pipeline will have 24 inches of clearance in most cases.

She said the pipeline will be overflown every two weeks to look for problems.

The flyover is the last in a 20-step safety plan and is primarily done to detect someone working near the pipeline without making a “one call” to 811 before digging.

Lange said SCS performed a full study based on maximum erosion rates for rivers and then increased the planned depth and length of channels to be bored for the project.

Every five years a “pig” will be put into the pipeline to check for damage and corrosion.

Lange said the device is a sophisticated and expensive tool that is called a pig because that’s what it sounds like when it goes by inside a pipe.

The pig will be placed in the pipeline at a launcher/receiver site and will be pushed along by the flow of CO2.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if a launcher/receiver site would be placed in Crawford County.

Lange said she thought one would be in the county, but SCS Construction Manager Isaac Risseeuw said there would not be one; he later corrected himself and said that a launcher/receiver site is planned for a northern area of the county along with two above-ground valve sites north and south of Denison.

Lange said PHMSA regulations require that valves can’t be more than 20 miles apart; the valves near Denison are closer together because it is a “high consequence area” and the density of the town.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked if the company has secondary plans if the state requires 90% landowner signup before construction.

Kaylee Langrell, SCS stakeholder relations representative, said SCS has signed 64-65% of the miles along the proposed route in Iowa, and the number is in the mid-80s in Crawford County; she said the route has been moved about 2,000 times as land is secured.

Langrell said the goal is to work with landowners.

Muhlbauer said the county has concerns about soil restoration, public health, and economic development with relation to the project.

Lange noted that SCS pays the bills for a firm (Sundquist Engineering) to oversee the soil removal and replacement for Crawford County, and to make sure the conditions are not too wet for work to take place.

She pointed out that Houston, Texas, the fourth largest city in the United States, has so many pipelines that the city disappears on a map of pipelines.

Pipelines promote business rather than deter it, Lange said.

Moving the pipeline two miles away from Denison (as is included in an ordinance the supervisors have considered) would take away potential economic growth from the city, she said.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if a rupture near a dense population area scares her.

Lange said PHMSA requires 10% of welds to be inspected but SCS plans to inspect 100% of the welds before the pipe is lowered into place.

The whole pipeline system will be filled with water (in sections) and pressurized to 125% of the maximum operating pressure for eight hours; sections under railroads and rivers will be tested this way twice, she said.

Valves, such as those near Denison, have temperature and pressure sensors that will detect a pinhole and loss of pressure; data from the valves will be monitored in a 24-hour operations center in Ames.

A major event would cause the valves to automatically close, Lange said.

CO2 under pressure in a pipeline acts like a liquid and is regulated under the same federal guidelines as crude oil, she said.

Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman asked if SCS will have a representative on hand if work has to be done near the pipeline.

Lange said the process will be the same as for a gas line.

“Put the 811 call in, we’ll come out,” she said.

Construction can’t take place within the 50-foot easement, she said.

Riley Gibson, SCS relations manager, said the company will bore under most county roads but a few areas, such as trails, may be open cut.

To keep an eye on wear and tear, all county roads in use for the project will be recorded on video before and after construction; Assman will have the final say as to whether repair work is needed, Lange said.

Heiden asked Lange if she would be comfortable having the CO2 pipeline in her back yard.

Lange said she would be and said she would argue that CO2 is safer than gas lines, which are more common and are also explosive and flammable.

Heiden brought up an incident in Satartia, Mississippi, in which a CO2 pipeline ruptured, sickening residents because they couldn’t breathe and causing vehicles to stop working.

Lange said SCS doesn’t take lightly that CO2 is an asphyxiant but noted that natural gas is also an asphyxiant.

She said SCS will use the best engineering, the best technology and will abide by stringent PHMSA regulations.

Satartia is the only real case study of CO2 pipeline incidents even though such pipelines have existed for over 20 years, Lange said.

It was a worst-case scenario because the pipeline was exposed for several days without repair, the incident happened in a valley, and the operator didn’t react in the appropriate amount of time; the pipeline also carried hydrogen sulfide, which is dangerous in amounts of 10 to 20 parts per million, as opposed to CO2, which is not an asphyxiant until it reaches “tens of thousands” of parts per million, Lange said.

The SCS pipeline will not carry hydrogen sulfide.

Sherry Timmins, SCS regulatory manager for Iowa, said there has not been one fatality due to a CO2 pipeline.

SCS plans to start construction in late summer 2023, Langrell said; construction will not happen until the IUB gives a permit to the project.

Heiden asked about eminent domain and if the company will go ahead with the project when not everyone has signed up voluntarily.

Lange said the company hopes to have a hearing at the state level in the March to May timeframe.

She said the start date was picked a year and a half ago to allow time to order long-lead materials.

The project will start in an area based on best acquisition of land, Lange said.

Risseeuw said construction crews will work on an individual property 140 to 160 days from the start of work to completion of soil restoration; the ditch will be open for about a week, depending on weather.

Bonnie Ewoldt, of Milford, asked if the project will go ahead if it is permitted in Iowa but not in other states.