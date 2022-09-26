 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colleen J. Pauley

A private family memorial service for Colleen J. Pauley, 64, of Denison, will take place at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sepember 29, at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Saturday, September 24.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy Pauley, of Denison; her children, Travis Payne and Collin Payne, bothof Northville, Michigan, Samantha Noah, of Pisgah, and Rakailla Pauley, of Denison; and siblings, Holly Flournoy, of Bradenton, Florida, and Jeannie Kasiorek, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

