Coloring contest winners

The Bulletin-Review and the Twiner-Herald each sponsored a Christmas coloring contest for children in three age groups, 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10. Children could enter each of the coloring pages to the sponsors listed on the top of the page, with the sponsors to select a winner from each category for the final judging.

The sponsors for the Bulletin-Review contest were Broadway Dental, Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, Denison Aquatic Center, Hy-Vee, Greater Iowa Credit Union, Walmart, Vision Care Clinic, Denison Community School District, Schleswig Community School District, Neppl Real Estate and Fareway.

The sponsors for the Twiner-Herald contest were Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Harrison County, The CREW Center, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Country Hardware & Supply, Broadway Dental, Logan Super Foods and Dairy Sweet.

Each winner pictured on this page received $25 in Merchant Money.

