Comet NEOWISE appears in the night sky

An unusual visitor to the inner part of our solar system is now visible from Denison after dark.
Early risers can spot the comet and its lengthy tail hanging just above the horizon almost directly north.
The comet is clearly visible, but relatively faint – and it disappears into the brightening sky long before sunrise. A pair of binoculars will reveal the comet in significant clarity.
It is visible at present from about 3:30 a.m. until around 5 a.m.
It should start to be visible just after dark in the evenings, as well.
According to NASA, the next five or six days will offer the best viewing opportunities – but it could remain visible into August.
The comet was discovered on March 27 by astronomers using NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) spacecraft.
Since the early 20th Century, comets have been named after their discoverers, so this one was named after the spacecraft.
Its technical designation is C/2020 F3; the C indicates that it is not periodic (meaning it hasn’t passed near the sun
in the last 200 years), the 2020 designates the year it was discovered and F3 indicates that it was the third comet discovered in the second half of March (each months is assigned two letters - F designates the second half of March).
This comet has not been seen before – at least not since about 4,500 years ago, which is when it last passed through the inner part of our solar system.
NEOWISE is unusual in that it is a retrograde comet – one that orbits in the opposite direction from all the planets in the solar system.
NASA has determined that the comet’s nucleus is about three miles wide.
Three-mile-wide objects that are 60 or 70 million miles away are not normally visible to the naked eye on the earth.
When a comet enters the inner solar system it forms a tail that can be hundreds of thousands or millions of miles long.
Scientists often describe comets as “dirty snowballs” because they are made of ice and dust and other elements.
When they travel through deep space beyond the outer planets, comets remain frozen.
As a comet passes into the inner solar system, radiation from the sun warms the ice, which turns into gas and escapes; trailing gas and dust are what we see as the tail (and sometimes as separate gas and dust tails).
Most people under 25 years of age will not have had a chance to see a comet with their own eyes.
The last bright comet seen in the northern hemisphere was Hale-Bopp in 1996 and 1997.
Individuals interested in seeing a comet may want to jump at this chance – even if that means getting up in the middle of the night.
NEOWISE made its closest approach to the Sun, at a distance of 27 million miles, just 10 days ago.
It is now heading back out to deep space – but it is still getting closer to the earth; it will pass about 64 million miles from us on July 22, according to NASA.
Interaction with the sun’s gravity has put the comet in an even longer orbit.
If you don’t get out to see it in the next week or so, NASA says your next chance won’t be for another 6,800 years.