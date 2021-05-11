Community uplifts Burns family

Evidence that a community will rally around an individual and a family in a time of need can be seen in the golf tournament, dinner and auction on Saturday for Adam Burns, his wife, Katie, and their daughters, Kennisyn and Kirslyn.
On May 19, Burns, a Denison High School math teacher and coach, will start six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy, traveling to Omaha, Nebraska, five days a week. The radiation and chemotherapy follow a surgery on April 16 to remove a portion of a brain tumor.
“They appreciate all the community’s prayers and generosity during this time,” said Brooke Lambert in an email to the Denison Bulletin. Lambert is a family friend, an organizer of fundraising events and a fourth grade teacher at Broadway Elementary School.
Even though the weather cut the golfing short, the fundraiser was a “complete success and a fantastic example of how an Iowa community will come together to support a family in need,” said Trevor Urich, another organizer of events and the principal at Broadway Elementary School. Urich also provided his comments via email.
Urich said 288 golfers come out and played throughout the day.
“Everybody that was registered showed up and did their best to brave the cold, wind and rain. In both sessions, we did have some inclement weather, so we were not able to finish each side of the tournament. However, we were able to crown the tournament champions and give trophies to Adam and Katie’s two daughters, their siblings, and parents,” he continued.
Inclement weather during the afternoon tournament cut the session short by about two holes.
The shortened golf sessions allowed people time to examine the 50 items on the silent auction and look at the list of the 40 items and services that were up for sale on the live auction that followed the dinner on Saturday night.
Just before announcement of the silent auction results, Adam Burns gave an emotional and heartfelt talk about what all the support had meant to him and his family.
“To all of you guys that spent so much time doing this stuff and making this come full circle in three weeks, it is truly phenomenal,” Burns said. “To all of you guys that showed up and took out time to spend the day with us, is truly phenomenal.”
He said that on Friday night he stayed awake in bed, thinking about what to say.
“I told my wife that there are no words,” Burns said, and then quipped, “mostly because I am a math teacher and not an English teacher.”
Turning serious he added, “I said there’s not words; there’s just feelings. And what you guys are doing for us and our family is phenomenal, so thank you.”
Urich said there aren’t enough “thank yous” in the world to express the organizers’ gratitude and appreciation to all those that made the day run so smoothly.
The Knights of Columbus and Crawford County Cattlemen helped grill throughout the day and the volunteers in the clubhouse kept everything moving smoothly.
Auctioneers Tom Pauley, Jared Muhlbauer and Curtis Korner conducted the live auction, with the help of numerous volunteers. Ridge Muhlbauer capped the day off with his singing and keyboard talents.
Urich said, “This event was a great example of how people in Denison will come together to support anyone in need. At the early stages of planning, we had planned on reaching out to local businesses to see if they might be willing to make a donation or help with the tournament in some way,
“We quickly found out that they would reach out to us first. We received so many phone calls and messages from people and businesses wanting to help and offering their assistance in so many ways. We ended with over 60 sponsors for this tournament.
“We truly appreciate the assistance and support from the boards/employees of Majestic Hills and Boulders Conference Center. They were fantastic to work with and helped run a successful event,” he added. “To all those that helped in any way, thank you is not enough, but we truly appreciate everyone’s willingness to step in and support a great man and a great family.”
Lambert reminded the community that the Venmo account and account at Crawford County Bank are still open and accepting donations for the Burns family.