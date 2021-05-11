Community uplifts Burns family

Inclement weather during the afternoon tournament cut the session short by about two holes.

The shortened golf sessions allowed people time to examine the 50 items on the silent auction and look at the list of the 40 items and services that were up for sale on the live auction that followed the dinner on Saturday night.

Just before announcement of the silent auction results, Adam Burns gave an emotional and heartfelt talk about what all the support had meant to him and his family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“To all of you guys that spent so much time doing this stuff and making this come full circle in three weeks, it is truly phenomenal,” Burns said. “To all of you guys that showed up and took out time to spend the day with us, is truly phenomenal.”

He said that on Friday night he stayed awake in bed, thinking about what to say.

“I told my wife that there are no words,” Burns said, and then quipped, “mostly because I am a math teacher and not an English teacher.”

Turning serious he added, “I said there’s not words; there’s just feelings. And what you guys are doing for us and our family is phenomenal, so thank you.”