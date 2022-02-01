Company reps talk to supervisors about CO2 pipeline

Project would reduce ethanol plants’ “carbon intensity”

Part 1 of 2

Representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on January 25 to discuss the company’s project and answer questions.

The project, called Midwest Carbon Express, will take CO2 from ethanol plants in the Midwest and ship it via buried pipe to be stored permanently underground in North Dakota.

Quinn Slaven, public affairs representative; Alex Lange, facilities engineering supervisor; and Kylie Kretz, pipeline project manager, represented Summit Carbon Solutions at the meeting.

The discussion lasted more than an hour; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.

Slaven told the supervisors he wanted to provide an overall view of the project, which will involve 31 ethanol plants.

Sequestering the CO2 underground will help the ethanol plants reduce their carbon footprints and make them more competitive for decades to come as markets move toward requiring low-carbon products, he said.

Slaven said 53% of Iowa corn is used by the ethanol industry, which is important for keeping corn prices high and ensuring that farming continues in Iowa.

Summit Carbon Solutions was formed in 2020, is an offshoot of Summit Agriculture Group, and is based in Ames; the company has roots in agriculture and understands land value, caring for topsoil, and corn markets, he said.

“Twelve of these 31 ethanol plants are in Iowa,” Slaven said. “Expect roughly one-third of the benefits of the project to stay in state.”

Lange said the projected route of the pipeline goes near The Andersons Denison Ethanol plant in case the company wants to join the project in the future.

Supervisor Eric Skoog asked how much CO2 is already being taken out of The Andersons’ plant (the company provides CO2 for dry ice production at Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.).

Slaven explained that CO2 used for making dry ice doesn’t help reduce a plant’s “carbon intensity score” because the CO2 still goes into the atmosphere.

The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline will put the involved ethanol plants on a path to reach net zero CO2 by the end of the decade, and will capture 12 million tons of CO2, he said.

It will be pumped a mile underground and stored permanently in geologic formations that act like a sponge; the CO2 will solidify and a cap rock above it prevents its escape, Slaven said.

The area to be used has 250 billion tons of storage capacity and could hold the entire nation’s carbon emissions for 50 years, he said.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked whether pumping underground would cause instability or earthquakes, which he said was a question he had heard from county residents.

Lange said the company currently has seismic trucks at the North Dakota site.

“We have to basically show that there is none (seismic activity) in that area,” he said.

Core samples are also being taken from a mile down.

An extensive testing process is required for the company to receive a permit to sequester CO2 in the area, he said.

Iowa and surrounding states don’t have the right geology to allow ethanol plants in those states to sequester CO2 on-site, Lange said.

Rosburg asked whether the compressed CO2 is a liquid.

“It’s considered ‘dense phase,’ so it’s a fluid-like substance but it’s compressible; you can’t compress water,” Lange said.

The project will have a “permitted injection pressure” and the company will monitor to make sure the system runs below the permitted pressure.

He said the technology is not new and has been used to flush oil from the ground.

Rosburg asked about loss of productivity in farmland that has to be dug up for the project; he said some farmers still have 25% crop loss to areas where a rural water line was placed 20 years ago.

Slaven said Summit Carbon Solutions pays 240% in advance for crop damages.

Lange said the CO2 pipeline project will use an “agricultural impact mitigation plan,” which is likely more robust than what was done on earlier projects.

The fertile topsoil is separated from the subsoil during trenching and is then put back in place on top and de-compacted; county-appointed inspectors will oversee construction and will have the authority to shut down the project if it does not follow the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) permit, he said.

The company will pay for damages to drainage tile, Slaven said.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked what Summit Carbon Solutions would do if a landowner absolutely will not sign on to the project.

“First, my hope is they will at least sit down and talk,” Slaven said.

The pipeline will go along a corridor that will allow the company to make slight changes to the route if needed, he said.

Heiden asked if the company has a backup plan in case a landowner is adamant.

“We’re proceeding now with the goal of getting 100% voluntary easement,” Slaven said.

The company has land agents working with landowners to get surveys done and easements signed, he said. Each landowner has been assigned a specific land agent.

Rosburg asked about erosion and how the company handles putting the pipeline under railroads with their extra weight.

Lange said the pipe would be placed around 40 feet below a railroad track – rather than the four to five feet deep that it will be buried along most of the route – and the pipe will be thicker in those areas.

They will work with the railroads because “they know what’s best under their lines,” he said.

For erosion, the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline will be placed four feet deep – which is deeper than the industry standard of three feet, according to Slaven.

“If there’s any such damage to the pipeline we’d be fixing it and doing everything we can to make sure it remains covered,” he said.

The company will conduct regular overflights of the pipeline route to look for discoloration of the ground and other visual indicators of repairs that are needed.

Landowners are asked about future construction plans, he said.