Company reps talk to supervisors about CO2 pipeline

County engineer, landowner voice concerns

Part 2 of 2

Representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on January 25 to discuss the company’s project and answer questions.

The project, called Midwest Carbon Express, will take CO2 from ethanol plants in the Midwest and ship it via buried pipe to be stored permanently underground in North Dakota.

Quinn Slaven, public affairs representative; Alex Lange, facilities engineering supervisor; and Kylie Kretz, pipeline project manager, represented Summit Carbon Solutions at the meeting.

County Engineer Paul Assman pointed out two competing interests when a pipeline goes through agricultural land.

Earth around a pipeline should be compacted as densely as possible, but land used for agriculture has to be loosely compacted so roots can penetrate, he said.

Lange said three feet of subsoil around the pipeline will be compacted and the top foot of soil will be de-compacted (to help sustain high yields) after the pipe is laid as part of the Iowa Utility Board (IUB) agriculture impact mitigation plan.

In response to a question from Assman, Lange said the four-foot depth of the pipe is measured from the top of the pipe.

Assman noted that Crawford County is a transitional area between loess soils on the west and glacial clay on the east.

The loess soils are very erosive; water often starts to follow utility installations on steeper grades, and a storm can then take it out, he said.

Significant erosion happens in loess soil in streams and drainage basins.

Assman said he wanted to make sure the company was aware of those issues – and that the project would be going through a rugged part of Crawford County.

Geotechnical surveys are done of all river crossings, and the pipelines are designed for those on an individual basis, Lange said.

Summit Carbon Solutions will be required to bore under any high-volume roads in the county, rather than cut through the surface, Assman said.

The company might be allowed to surface-cut gravel roads that don’t serve many people, and level B (dirt) roads are “fair game,” Assman said.

Assman said the county would require the pipeline to be placed nine or 10 feet below roads so that it is also well below the ditches on the sides of the roads.

Lange said Kretz would be working directly with the county for any non-environmental issues.

Assman said he wanted to work with the company to avoid problems 10 or 15 years down the road.

Slaven said the company was looking at front-end solutions to avoid long-term problems.

Bonnie Ewoldt, who owns land in Goodrich Township, said she and hundreds of other landowners have no intention of signing easement agreements with the company.

Ewoldt said that use of eminent domain for the project would be highly unfair; she thanked the board of supervisors for filing an objection to the use of eminent domain with the Iowa Utilities Board.

She said she was concerned about the safety of the project.

Ewoldt said OSHA rates liquid CO2 as toxic; she said it’s an asphyxiant, freezes skin on contact, and if mixed with water becomes poisonous carbonic acid.

“We’re just not really keen on this running through our farm or state,” she said.

Her insurance company said they will not provide liability insurance against a rupture of the pipeline, she said.

Ewoldt said that while Summit has said they will cover damages, the company could sell the pipeline and then the landowners would be liable.

Slaven said the company has not filed for a permit, but planned to do so by the end of the month (January).

“But the decision of eminent domain is a long, long way out, and that’s up to the Iowa Utilities Board,” he said. “We don’t expect to hear anything on that – we’re certainly not, you know, planning on it or pursuing it – we don’t expect to hear their decision on that for over a year or around a year.”

He said the company’s timeline is to begin construction in 2023 and the plan is to move forward with voluntary easements.

“That’s just what makes sense for the business standpoint - to work with landowners to negotiate these deals,” he said. “So we’re not relying on that as an option, right now.”

Lange said Summit Carbon Solutions is liable for any type of pipeline rupture; the easement agreements specify liabilities and those liabilities would become the responsibility of a company that purchases the pipeline.

Assman asked what would happen physically if a county crewperson accidentally punctured the pipeline with a piece of equipment.

Lange said the CO2 would flash off into a vapor as CO2 does when coming out of a vent stack at an ethanol plant.

“That would all be released to atmosphere,” he said. “Due to that pressure decrease, you’ll see temperature decrease; so you’ll have localized icing of that soil as (the CO2) changes from its dense phase state into gas.”

The relief of pressure would kick out rocks and dirt, but for the eight-inch pipe planned for use in Crawford County, the hazardous zone would be “miniscule,” he said.

The company’s director of compliance and regulatory affairs will work with local EMS responders so that they know what would need to be done, Lange said.

The company will have 24-hour monitoring of the pipeline, and local block valves that can be operated remotely to shut off sections of pipeline, Lange said.

Slaven said the United States has had 5,000 miles of CO2 pipeline in use for several decades, and no fatalities have occurred.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said the supervisors see the value of the project for Iowa and for corn farming.

He said the sentiment is against the use of eminent domain – and if the company works through negotiations with farmers, the pipeline will be an asset to the state.

At this Tuesday’s board meeting, Supervisor Ty Rosburg said that Summit Carbon Solutions had submitted a petition with the IUB for the use of eminent domain.