Company would handle inspections for proposed CO2 pipeline

The inspector also verifies that drain tile that is removed is properly replaced and that the land is restored per the contract between the landowner and the pipeline company.

ISG represented 13 of the 18 Iowa counties for the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is a crude oil pipeline that passes through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois, Kruizenga said.

“It’s not a project where you can go check in once or twice a day; they have contractors working 10 hour days,” she said. “Six days a week is usually the standard workweek. A lot of times they will work seven days a week.”

ISG had 40 inspectors working on the Dakota Access project.

“We hire inspectors that are familiar with pipelines and are either agricultural or environmental inspectors, so they are used to that type of work,” Kruizenga.

Inspectors working for ISG would only be working on the CO2 pipeline project.

“It is different from a standard Monday through Friday job,” she said.

If Crawford County decides to hire ISG, the company would have a representative at the October 5 meeting in Manilla to mediate any questions from the board of supervisors, Kruizenga said.