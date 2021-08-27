Company would handle inspections for proposed CO2 pipeline

Engineering firm pitches services to county
Tiffany Kruizenga, pipeline office administrator for ISG, a multi-state engineering and design company, spoke to the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
She offered ISG’s inspection services for the construction of a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline that, if approved by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), would pass through Crawford County.
The pipeline, to be called Midwest Carbon Express, is under development by Summit Carbon Solutions.
The project would compress and liquefy the CO2 emissions from biorefineries in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, and transport it to North Dakota, where it would be stored in deep underground geologic formations.
According to the Summit Carbon Solutions website, the project would “be capable of capturing and safely storing up to 12 million tons of CO2 emissions every year, which is the equivalent of removing 2.6 million cars from our roads on an annual basis. Doing so will drastically reduce the carbon footprint of ethanol production by up to 50% and will enhance the long-term environmental and economic sustainability of the ethanol and agriculture industries.”
The total cost of the project would be $4.5 billion, it would generate 14,000 to 17,000 jobs during construction, and 350 to 460 full-time jobs once operational, according to the company.
Kruizenga told the supervisors that ISG does not work for the company building the pipeline.
“Our job is to inspect the agricultural land where they’re building that pipeline,” she said.
She said ISG is visiting all the counties that will be affected by the project and proposing that the company handle the inspections that are required by the State of Iowa.
“Iowa is different than any other state in that they require county inspections,” Kruizenga said.
Iowa Code 479B requires that a county assign a professional engineer to such projects, she said.
“It also gives you the option to hire a company to do the services for you,” she said.
“It also tells you that the county is not responsible for any cost related to the pipeline.”
If Crawford County were to hire ISG, ISG would submit a monthly invoice to the county and the county would submit an invoice to Summit Carbon Solutions; the county would pay ISG after receiving the funds from the pipeline company.
“So it’s a complete pass-through,” Kruizenga said.
Supervisors Eric Skoog and Kyle Schultz asked if the county would be responsible for a shortage.
“You only pay ISG when you are paid by the pipeline,” Kruizenga said.
Chairperson Jeri Vogt asked if Kruizenga knew through what part of the county the pipeline will pass.
“We do not; there’s not an approved route,” Kruizenga said. “We haven’t even seen a proposed route.”
The route has to be approved as part of the permitting process, she said.
Kruizenga noted that Summit Carbon Solutions is conducting public informational meetings for every county the project will affect.
Crawford County’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. on October 5 at the Memorial Hall in Manilla.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked about the hazards a CO2 pipeline would bring to the county.
“I don’t want to speak to that because I don’t work for the pipeline,” Kruizenga said.
“What would we be hiring you to inspect, then?” Rosburg asked.
She said Iowa Code requires inspections of any activity that disturbs agricultural land.
The inspector would be responsible for oversite from the time that right of way is staked.
When topsoil is removed, the inspector has to make sure that topsoil and subsoil are segregated and stored properly.
The inspector also verifies that drain tile that is removed is properly replaced and that the land is restored per the contract between the landowner and the pipeline company.
ISG represented 13 of the 18 Iowa counties for the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is a crude oil pipeline that passes through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois, Kruizenga said.
“It’s not a project where you can go check in once or twice a day; they have contractors working 10 hour days,” she said. “Six days a week is usually the standard workweek. A lot of times they will work seven days a week.”
ISG had 40 inspectors working on the Dakota Access project.
“We hire inspectors that are familiar with pipelines and are either agricultural or environmental inspectors, so they are used to that type of work,” Kruizenga.
Inspectors working for ISG would only be working on the CO2 pipeline project.
“It is different from a standard Monday through Friday job,” she said.
If Crawford County decides to hire ISG, the company would have a representative at the October 5 meeting in Manilla to mediate any questions from the board of supervisors, Kruizenga said.
Vogt asked when the project is expected to start.
Kruizenga said it could be within 18 months or so; the project is not yet permitted by IUB and the pipeline company still has a lot of work to do.
She said the pipeline will not just be a straight line, but will have multiple gathering lines from ethanol plants across the state.
Kruizenga said the county could sign a letter of intent to use ISG’s services; the letter does not include pricing because that is yet to be determined.
The letter of intent states that if IUB doesn’t approve a permit for the pipeline, the letter of intent is null and void and the county would owe nothing.
Rosburg asked if the county could bill for administrative costs.
Kruizenga said she didn’t think so but she did not know.
She said that once the project is complete, ISG would provide the county all documentation and photos about the earthwork done on the project.
Schultz asked that the question of hiring ISG be put on next week’s agenda to take action one way or the other.
Rosburg asked that County Engineer Paul Assman be invited to the discussion (Assman was not available during the discussion on Tuesday).
Kruizenga said she would speak to Assman if the supervisors wanted her to.