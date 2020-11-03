Complete unofficial results in Crawford County

Federal Offices
President and Vice President
2,211 Biden and Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)
4,841 Trump and Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)
2 De La Fuente and Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)
6 Blankenship and Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)
4 King and Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)
8 Hawkins and Walker, Green Party (GRN)
42 Jorgensen and Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)
1 Pierce and Ballard
9 West and Tidball
U.S. Senator
2,326 Greenfield, DEM
4,415 Ernst, incumbent, REP
159 Stewart, LIB
78 Herzog
U.S. Representative
2,404 Scholten, DEM
4,215 Feenstra, REP
State Offices
State Senate District 6
Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.
375 Petersen, DEM
980 Williams, REP
State Representative District 12
Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.
354 Muhr, DEM
1,338 Best, incumbent, REP
69 Johannes, LIB
State Representative District 18
Shelby, western two-thirds of Crawford County and 7 townships in Harrison County. On the ballot in the DCAB, Denison and SRK precincts in Crawford County.
1,561 Hopkins, DEM
3,407 Holt, incumbent, REP
County Offices
Board of Supervisors
2 seats up for election
3,489 Muhlbauer, incumbent, DEM
3,454 Heiden, REP
3,745 Rosburg, REP
County Auditor
5,743 Martens, incumbent, DEM
No other candidates on the ballot
County Sheriff
4,891 Steinkuehler, incumbent, DEM
2,155 Ohl, REP
County Attorney to fill a vacancy
4,980 Johnson (current office holder), DEM
No other candidates on the ballot
Non Partisan Offices
Crawford County Memorial Hospital Trustees
3 seats up for election
2,131 Knowles
4,359 Gustafson, incumbent
4,720 Schultz
3,519 Reisz
Soil and Water Conservation District Commission
3 seats up for election
5,048 Dennis Lally
3,336 William Magill
No other candidates on the ballot
County Agricultural Extension Council
4 seats up for election
2,211 Sieren
2,556 Von Glan
2,818 Koenig
2,150 Bromert
2,166 Erlbacher
3,956 Reimers
Judicial Ballot
Retention vote, yes or no
Iowa Supreme Court Justices
Thomas Waterman Yes – 3,456; No – 1,141
Susan Kay Christensen Yes -3,650; No – 1,032
Edward Mansfield Yes – 3,286; No - 1,171
Christopher McDonald Yes – 3,722; No – 1,146
Iowa Court of Appeals Judges
Sharon Soorholtz Greer Yes – 3,344; No – 1,020
Thomas N. Bower Yes – 3,264; No – 1,054
David May Yes – 3,217; No – 1,069
Julie A. Schumacher Yes – 4,338; No – 816
District 3B Judges
Tod J. Dek Yes – 3,264; No – 1,007
Zachary S. Hindman Yes – 5,384; No – 1,017
Duane E. Hoffmeyer Yes – 3,346; No - 966
District 3B Associate Judges
Mark C. Cord III Yes – 3,138; 1,037
John C. Nelson Yes – 3,395; No - 863
Daniel P. Vakulskas Yes – 3,142; No – 1,035
Public Measure
"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendment or amendments to same."
Note: This public measure is required by the Iowa constitution to be on the general election ballot every 10 years, to allow people the choice of whether or not they want a state constitutional convention. If the measure passes, a process would be enacted by the next General Assembly to elect delegates to the convention. A constitutional amendment or amendments proposed at the convention would be put before the voters for ratification.
Yes – 1,482; No – 4,216
Township Trustees and Clerks
Charter Oak Trustee
No candidate on ballot
Charter Oak Trustee to fill a vacancy
No candidate on ballot
Charter Oak Clerk to fill a vacancy
91 Randy Weed
Hanover Trustee
89 Joel Sailer
Willow Trustee
59 Tom Staley
Boyer Trustee
99 Ken T. Dunham
Paradise Trustee
100 Tim Houston
Union Trustee
112 Richard Brown
Union Trustee to fill a vacancy
106 Ron Kenkel
Westside Trustee
97 Joyce Von Glan
East Boyer Trustee
163 Charles Bandow
Hayes Trustee
119 Gene Thiedeman
Iowa Trustee
No candidate on ballot
347 Write ins
Nishnabotna Trustee
95 Byron Bornhoft
Soldier Trustee
62 Steve Garrett
Soldier Clerk to fill a vacancy
63 Kevin Clausen