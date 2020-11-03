 Skip to main content
Complete unofficial results in Crawford County
Federal Offices

President and Vice President

2,211 Biden and Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)

4,841 Trump and Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)

2 De La Fuente and Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)

6 Blankenship and Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)

4 King and Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)

8 Hawkins and Walker, Green Party (GRN)

42 Jorgensen and Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)

1 Pierce and Ballard

9 West and Tidball

U.S. Senator

2,326 Greenfield, DEM

4,415 Ernst, incumbent, REP

159 Stewart, LIB

78 Herzog

U.S. Representative

2,404 Scholten, DEM

4,215 Feenstra, REP

State Offices

State Senate District 6

Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.

375 Petersen, DEM

980 Williams, REP

State Representative District 12

Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.

354 Muhr, DEM

1,338 Best, incumbent, REP

69 Johannes, LIB

State Representative District 18

Shelby, western two-thirds of Crawford County and 7 townships in Harrison County. On the ballot in the DCAB, Denison and SRK precincts in Crawford County.

1,561 Hopkins, DEM

3,407 Holt, incumbent, REP

County Offices

Board of Supervisors

2 seats up for election

3,489 Muhlbauer, incumbent, DEM

3,454 Heiden, REP

3,745 Rosburg, REP

County Auditor

5,743 Martens, incumbent, DEM

No other candidates on the ballot

County Sheriff

4,891 Steinkuehler, incumbent, DEM

2,155 Ohl, REP

County Attorney to fill a vacancy

4,980 Johnson (current office holder), DEM

No other candidates on the ballot

Non Partisan Offices

Crawford County Memorial Hospital Trustees

3 seats up for election

2,131 Knowles

4,359 Gustafson, incumbent

4,720 Schultz

3,519 Reisz

Soil and Water Conservation District Commission

3 seats up for election

5,048 Dennis Lally

3,336 William Magill

No other candidates on the ballot

County Agricultural Extension Council

4 seats up for election

2,211 Sieren

2,556 Von Glan

2,818 Koenig

2,150 Bromert

2,166 Erlbacher

3,956 Reimers

Judicial Ballot

Retention vote, yes or no

Iowa Supreme Court Justices

Thomas Waterman Yes – 3,456; No – 1,141

Susan Kay Christensen Yes -3,650; No – 1,032

Edward Mansfield Yes – 3,286; No - 1,171

Christopher McDonald Yes – 3,722; No – 1,146

Iowa Court of Appeals Judges

Sharon Soorholtz Greer Yes – 3,344; No – 1,020

Thomas N. Bower Yes – 3,264; No – 1,054

David May Yes – 3,217; No – 1,069

Julie A. Schumacher Yes – 4,338; No – 816

District 3B Judges

Tod J. Dek Yes – 3,264; No – 1,007

Zachary S. Hindman Yes – 5,384; No – 1,017

Duane E. Hoffmeyer Yes – 3,346; No - 966

District 3B Associate Judges

Mark C. Cord III Yes – 3,138; 1,037

John C. Nelson Yes – 3,395; No - 863

Daniel P. Vakulskas Yes – 3,142; No – 1,035

Public Measure

"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendment or amendments to same."

Note: This public measure is required by the Iowa constitution to be on the general election ballot every 10 years, to allow people the choice of whether or not they want a state constitutional convention. If the measure passes, a process would be enacted by the next General Assembly to elect delegates to the convention. A constitutional amendment or amendments proposed at the convention would be put before the voters for ratification.

Yes – 1,482; No – 4,216

Township Trustees and Clerks

Charter Oak Trustee

No candidate on ballot

Charter Oak Trustee to fill a vacancy

No candidate on ballot

Charter Oak Clerk to fill a vacancy

91 Randy Weed

Hanover Trustee

89 Joel Sailer

Willow Trustee

59 Tom Staley

Boyer Trustee

99 Ken T. Dunham

Paradise Trustee

100 Tim Houston

Union Trustee

112 Richard Brown

Union Trustee to fill a vacancy

106 Ron Kenkel

Westside Trustee

97 Joyce Von Glan

East Boyer Trustee

163 Charles Bandow

Hayes Trustee

119 Gene Thiedeman

Iowa Trustee

No candidate on ballot

347 Write ins

Nishnabotna Trustee

95 Byron Bornhoft

Soldier Trustee

62 Steve Garrett

Soldier Clerk to fill a vacancy

63 Kevin Clausen

