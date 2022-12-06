 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Computer Science Week assembly

  • 0
computer science

Manny the Monarch leads students at Denison Elementary School in a dance about computer coding during an assembly Monday morning to kick off Computer Science Week and Hour of Coding. Activities will take place throughout the week at Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary.

 Gordon Wolf

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian cities may cancel Christmas celebrations to fund invasion of Ukraine