Concerns raised about dispatch for EMS

Training, new protocols needed, according to Burns

Rachel Burns, firefighter/EMT and EMS service director for the Kiron Fire Department, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to air her concerns about how EMS personnel are dispatched in the county.

The following is an edited and condensed account of the discussion, which lasted more than 35 minutes.

Burns provided several examples of calls that she suggested could have been handled differently.

In an August incident in which dispatch called the sheriff’s office to respond to a report of a car in a ditch, Burns said EMS was not dispatched; she said that was all the information she had at the time.

“For me, it’s logical to send extrication or medical care to a car accident,” Burns said.

Kiron Fire/first responders have been trained to perform traffic management, but were not called to an August 8 incident in which a truck blocked Highway 39 for 45 minutes and the sheriff’s office was not on hand right away.

On September 3, Deloit was paged but was unable to respond to a Life Alert fall notification 3.7 miles from Deloit and 3.8 miles from Kiron, which was not paged, Burns said.

She suggested additional training for dispatchers would help get extra help on its way in similar situations.

In another recent incident, the Ida County ambulance, which is based 17 miles from Kiron, was dispatched to a location one mile from Kiron.

“I’m sitting in Kiron one mile away – not getting dispatched,” Burns said.

She was also recently paged to an incident near Manilla; mistakes happen, she said, but the text needed to go to Manilla.

Burns said she has concerns about Project Lifesaver, which provides wearable radio transmitters for individuals who have autism, cognitive disabilities, dementia, Alzheimer’s or other special needs and are prone to wandering.

She said a system should be set up with dispatchers to make sure the tracking equipment and trained individuals are sent to where they are needed for an incident.

She asked if that information could be added to the computer aided dispatch (CAD) system at the communications center, and noted that she is not an expert on the system.

Burns said she brought up at the Crawford County EMS Association meeting that Ida County dispatchers are trained to stay on the phone with a patient and walk a family member through CPR.

“That’s what’s going to save lives,” she said. “The calls I’ve been on with CPR, when it’s not done right, that person has died. When it was done immediately and right, that person has lived.”

Burns asked how and why the dispatch system works the way it does.

She said nothing comes of emails sent to the Denison police chief.

The supervisors discussed earlier in the meeting that dispatchers are Denison Police Department employees, which is why running the communications center falls under the police chief.

“This has not fallen on deaf ears – the discussion is being had how to remedy some of these problems,” said Board Chairman Kyle Schultz. “I think the process has started to work through.”

Duane Zenk, representing the e911 service Board at the meeting, noted that 95% of radio traffic from the communications center is for the Denison Police Department.

Burns said money and training are needed.

“I think they’re doing a great job with what they’ve been given,” she said. “I also think somebody’s going to die before this really matters.”

She noted that some individuals might not feel free to say much publicly about the issues but not everyone can be “Iowa nice.”

Burn said she was not being mean but stating facts to get the issues discussed.

In response to a question from the Bulletin and Review, Burns said former Denison Police Chief Dan Schaffer put together a committee that started to streamline the handbook for dispatchers; members were from fire, EMS and law enforcement entities.