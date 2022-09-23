Concerns raised at supervisors meeting about dispatch for EMS

Ida Grove ambulance preferred for Kiron in some cases

Part 1 of 2

Rachel Burns, firefighter/EMT and EMS service director for the Kiron Fire Department, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting to air her concerns about how EMS personnel are dispatched in the county.

The discussion lasted more than 35 minutes; the following is an edited and condensed account.

“I am not an expert on communications but I am a person who will work hard and notice details and suggest ideas,” Burns said.

She noted that Kiron, which is a volunteer service, is moving toward becoming a transporting ambulance service; they will receive a used ambulance from Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) in the near future.

“I have some concerns that when there is no second call ambulance at CCMH, people in Kiron are waiting – our families, friends and neighbors - are waiting for (an ambulance from) Dow City or Manilla,” Burns said.

She said she is also concerned that when the Dow City or Manilla ambulance responds to a need in Kiron, that ambulance is then not available for incidents in those communities.

Burns said she has requested that when the first-call CCMH ambulance is out and no second-call ambulance is available, that the communications center (at the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center – or LEC) dispatch the Ida Grove ambulance and Kiron EMS to incidents in Kiron, rather than an ambulance from Dow City or Manilla.

She said she was told no by Denison Police Chief Brandon Rinnan.

“This confuses me because we’re allowed to have (computer aided dispatch – or CAD) run cards on the fire side that say if there’s a fire way up where I live that I can get Odebolt coming based on my run card. I can get Odebolt coming to me even though they operate in a different county - but we’re not going to honor that for EMS.”

Dispatchers are Denison Police Department employees, so dispatch authority resides with the police chief.

Burns said CCMH has been nothing but supportive of her and her department.

Duane Zenk, representing the Crawford County E911 service board, said whenever a page goes off for EMS, information is also sent if no second call ambulance is available.

Burns said she doesn’t leave her scanner open all day when she is seeing clients at her speech pathology business in Kiron, so she doesn’t know when the first-call ambulance is already out.

“If you paged Denison Fire to a fire and we had another ambulance service close by and they said that they paged Dow City ambulance, I would simply get on the radio and say ‘would you tell Dow City to disregard and send Ida Grove,’” Zenk said.

“That’s what I’m doing. ‘Simply’ is not the word for it,” Burns said.

She said sometimes EMS calls are dispatched to both the first responders and the transporting ambulance – but sometimes not.

“The last time I got woken up in the middle of the night and noticed that my page only said ‘Kiron’ and I was aware of no second call, I got on and said ‘Is a transporting agency coming?’” she said.

Burns was told yes and asked which agency was coming because she had heard radio traffic about a CCMH ambulance arriving elsewhere.

She was told Dow City was coming and she asked for Ida Grove instead.

Burns noted that she was half-asleep, driving in the dark in the rain at the time, which made the scenario less simple.

She said another issue is that she can’t cancel the Dow City ambulance if she does not know the Ida Grove ambulance is on the way.

Zenk said Ida County and Crawford County can talk to each other on the EMS Ops channel of the Crawford County radio system.

“The same thing happens at Westside Fire,” Zenk said. “Westside Fire gets a call … they page Carroll County ambulance … Westside Fire switches over to our EMS Ops, and either has to tell our communications operator, or they’ve already done it, to establish a patch with Carroll County… because they are on the state system, and then you can talk on EMS Ops and Carroll County ambulance hears you and can talk back to you – then both dispatchers hear you and both responding agencies hear you.”

Zenk said the system works but practice is required.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said he and supervisor Ty Rosburg have been working to address the issues Burns brought up.

Burns said that is what she was asking from the board, and noted that Rosburg has talked about finding ways to enhance volunteerism – but volunteers quit when the work is too hard and they get burned out.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked how to make a change when the City of Denison runs the service.

Burns said she had been on a dispatch committee in 2019 that started with former Denison Police Chief Dan Schaffer.

She said the committee was working to improve dispatch procedures and protocols across law enforcement, fire and EMS.

“That was discontinued when we got hit with COVID-19 and then Dan Schaffer’s no longer here,” she said.