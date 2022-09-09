Connecting through trails

Rotarians present Rotary Roads update to city council

The path to developing more walking and biking trails in Denison and Crawford County started with a concept and then moved to planning. Now more participation is being encouraged.

Denison Rotary Club members Don Luensmann and Bill Bruce invited people to visit the rotaryroads.com website to learn more about the Rotary Roads project.

People were also invited to participate in a survey that can be found on that website, to indicate what they would like to see in trails.

The two Rotarians gave a presentation to the Denison City Council on Tuesday.

Luensmann said a mailing went out recently to property owners in Denison and Crawford County. The mailing includes a map that shows what the Rotary Club would like to do with the Rotary Roads program – build additional hiking and biking trails in Denison and to connect those trails to trails outside the community and the county, to encourage people to have a healthier lifestyle.

He pointed out that any trails developed as part of Rotary Roads would follow the path of willing participants.

“While we have an idea of where we’d like the trails to go, I think we can agree, regardless of the community or county that you’re in, there are some people who will participate and some that will not. The trail route really has to be the route of the willing,” Luensmann said.

He continued that in the very near future those involved in the Rotary Roads program will be talking with homeowners and property owners about the potential to allow trails to be near or on their property in the future.

Luensmann said that since the mailer was sent, several responses have come back. Some were very positive and other responses were from people who said they would not allow a trail on their property.

“That’s OK,” he said. “Everybody gets an opportunity to choose. It’s their property. We don’t want to do anything other than what people want to support.”

He also spoke about the amount of state and federal funding available for trails and trail development and said that would probably be the main source of funding used to get the trails built.

The Rotary Roads trails would a complementary counterpart to the proposed wellness center, not a competitor, Luensmann pointed out. He continued that the timelines for the wellness center and the trails are different. The wellness center is on a much shorter time frame while the trails project will take much longer because partnerships will have to be developed not just with the city and county and individual property owners but also with organizations in the state.

Some relationships with statewide organizations have occurred; others need to be developed, he said.

One of those partnerships is with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF), said Bruce. He explained this partnership gives a process to have the trail ownership set up in a 501c3, a not-for-profit entity that can accept grants.

Bruce added that as part of its mission, INHF does not charge a fee.

A steering committee of Rotarians has brought the Rotary Roads plan to its current status, and now the committee needs to be reformulated and have participation from the city and county and other groups.

“We do see expanding the steering committee. It won’t just be the Rotary,” said Bruce. “The city, the county, interested bicyclists and walkers, and whoever would like to participate in this.”

He said regular meetings will take place and he invited anyone interested in being on the committee to contact a Rotarian.

Bruce said another vision is to have the Rotary Roads connect with the business district, to allow people who use the trails to enjoy the benefits of the local businesses.

More council business

The Denison City Council took the following actions on Tuesday.

- Authorized the city attorney to draft an ordinance amendment to put a second handicapped accessible parking space in the parking lot behind Thrifty White Drug. One handicapped accessible parking space is already located in the bottom row of parking just outside the back door of Thrifty White. The business asked if it could have a second handicapped accessible space because the existing one is frequently used. Councilman Greg Miller asked if the space could be van accessible, and Eric Martens, director of public works, said he could take three spaces and convert them two van accessible handicapped spaces.

- Approved a quote from Ramussen Mechanical Services for $7,327 for preventative maintenance work at the Denison Aquatic Center. Martens explained that half the air dryer, which takes moisture out of the aquatic center, is not operating because it lost its coolant. Rasmussen is proposing to put nitrogen into the system to find the leak. The scope of the repairs will depend on the extent of the problem. A problem with the coil, for example, would require the city to purchase the proper coil. Martens said he didn’t get other quotes but came to the council first to get direction. Councilman John Granzen, a plumbing and heating contractor, said the price quoted by Rasmussen was more than fair. He added that since Rasmussen is doing the preventative maintenance work, the city needs to stay with that company. Councilman Corey Curnyn added that what Rasmussen proposed was like a change order in the continuation of a project. Rasmussen just installed the new boilers at the aquatic center. The company is under contract to provide preventative maintenance on the City of Denison’s mechanical equipment and systems for two years.

- Approved a quote from Rasmussen for preventative maintenance work in the amount of $3,561 at Boulders Conference Center. The repair work pertains to three condensing units.

- Heard Martens explain the troubleshooting that needs to be done on the electrical system at the aquatic center. He said all the legs of power coming into the pool are not equal. The building will have to be powered down to do troubleshooting for the outdoor area. Martens said a lot of the switch gear has not been operated for 30 years and he didn’t want any problems to occur that would be a safety risk or cause damage to equipment. Martens said Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) advised the city to look at the transformer that is in the building. The transformer in the building is city-owned.