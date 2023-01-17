Conservation director clarifies Nelson Park water issues

Crawford County Conservation Director Chris Gosch told the Bulletin and Review that inaccurate information was published in the Friday Denison Review concerning water at Nelson Park.

The story was written from a conversation that took place during last week’s Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“The water has not tested high in nitrates and there are no current drinking or water use restrictions,” Gosch said. “The latest nitrate test done in August was below the detection limits of the laboratory.”

He said issues with green algae on the pond at the park may be due to nitrates in fertilizer, which is a different issue.

The current issue with the well at Nelson Park, which is a shallow well, is that it could potentially not be able to meet EPA and Iowa Code requirements (such as depth and construction) for a public water supply in the near future, not that the water is unsafe.

“It appears that there has been some confusion about the water quality of our current well and the two deep wells that are on the property that could potentially be used in the future,” Gosch said. “The two deep wells tested high in sulfates and manganese when they were checked in 1993.”

He said the deep wells do not supply water for Nelson Park at present.

“The DNR (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) tested our current well water on August 11th, 2022, for nitrates, manganese, and iron. All three were below the detection limits of the laboratory,” he said.

Gosch said Nelson Park is currently listed as a private water supply, but DNR is considering upgrading Nelson Park to a public water supply.

“This happens when service connections and/or regular daily usage increase above the allowable limit for a private water supply,” he said. “Over the last several years, increases in camping usage and cabin rentals may have put us over the limit to stay a private water supply. Proposed Park improvements that have been talked about this past summer using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds would certainly put us over the usage limits.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Iowa Code have different requirements for private water supplies and public water supplies.

“If the DNR determines we meet the requirements to be upgraded to a public water supply, it is likely that our current well and facilities will not meet the code requirements,” Gosch said.

“This leaves the option of trying to get rural water or to use a deeper well with new water supply and filtration facilities on the property.”

He said West Central Iowa Rural water is currently looking into the feasibility of running service to the area, which would be a complicated and potentially expensive option.

If rural water is determined not to be feasible, treatment options could be considered for the water in the deep wells.