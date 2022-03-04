Continued again: Keim’s expert witness ill

The sentencing hearing for Janine Keim, former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, was supposed to take place at 1:30 p.m. today (Friday, March 4), in federal court in Sioux City, but the hearing has once again been continued, according to a judge’s order filed today.

The reason given is that Keim’s expert witness is suffering from an illness and unable to testify.

“Because the amount of loss is a critical issue for sentencing purposes, and defendant’s expert will testify as to that issue, I find that his illness constitutes good cause to continue the hearing,” Judge Leonard T. Strand wrote in the order.

Keim, 69, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on May 24 last year to making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

An order resetting the hearing date will be made by a separate motion.

This marks the third time the sentencing hearing has been continued.

The previous continuation was also because Keim's expert witness had developed health issues.

Sentencing had initially been set for November 22, 2021. On November 12, Keim filed a motion to continuing the sentencing hearing, which was unresisted by the government; the judge granted that motion on November 16, and two days later the hearing was reset to February 3.

On February 1. Kein filed a motion unresisted by the government to again continue the sentencing hearing. The judge granted that motion the next day and reset the hearing for March 4.

The reason given for the continuance in February is that Keim’s expert witness notified the court that he had developed health issues and would not be available to testify in person or by video but believed he could be available in approximately three weeks to be safe, as he was undergoing various tests for health issues.

Unlike its response to the previous motions by Keim, the government opposed continuance of the sentencing granted today (March 4).

Judge Strand noted the government had many valid reasons to resist the continuance but wrote, “It is unfortunate that this last-minute continuance will cause concern and inconvenience for many individuals, including representatives of the victim.”

He continued that once the hearing has been reset, the defense and the government are on notice that it will not be continued again, “absent the most extraordinary and unforeseeable circumstances.”

About the charges filed against Keim

The charge of making false statements is Count 2 of two counts that have been charged against Keim. Count 1 is embezzlement by a credit union employee. According to a document filed in federal court, Count 1 is to be dismissed at the time of sentencing, per a plea agreement.

Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, 54, who had been the head teller for Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced on May 25, 2021, to 36 month’s imprisonment for embezzling nearly $1.5 million from the credit union from May 2012 through March 2018. She was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29. She was also ordered to serve two years’ supervised release after the prison term.

Documents filed on January 27 said the U.S. District Attorney’s Office is going to ask the judge to adhere to the United States Probation Office scoring for imprisonment of 63 to 78 months for Keim.