Continuing the tradition
The coronavirus pandemic reduced attendance at the annual Schuetzen Verein (King Shoot) at the Five Mile House, especially the older people who dance to the polka band, but others took to the floor on Sunday, including sisters Rylee (left) and Abby Gehlsen. The Schuetzen Verein was postponed from the normal first Sunday in June to the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. The Five Mile House Board decided to still have the celebration this year in order to honor and continue the tradition. The only times the Schuetzen Verein has been cancelled is during the World War I and World War II. Among the mitigation measures taken was to limit the number of people in the shooting house to only six at a time. Photo by Gordon Wolf

