Contractor, city manager lay out logistics of business access on 7th Street during remaining construction period

Once the asphalt subcontractor arrives in Denison to work on Avenue C, North 20th Street and 7th Street, work on repaving those routes will go quickly.
That was the message given by Mike Freund, with Ten Point Construction, at a meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting was scheduled to advise business owners along 7th Street how they would be able to access their buildings during the remaining concrete patching and the asphalt paving on the street.
Ten Point Construction, of Denison, is the general contractor for the two projects (Avenue C/7th Street and North 20th Street). Blacktop Service is the paving subcontractor for both projects.
During the busiest part of the construction the rest of this week and continuing until the paving is done, business owners and customers will have driving access on a temporary frontage route behind the curb on the west side of 7th Street. The route is through existing parking lots and, in one location, a grassed area that is within the city’s right of way.
Freund said white flags have been placed to indicate access to the temporary frontage route.
He said people could also travel on 7th Street at certain times but might have to wait for construction trucks and equipment to leave the street in order to proceed to their destination.
For example, he pointed out that during the removal of damaged concrete and the pouring of concrete patches, a lot of ready mix trucks and trucks for the removal of rubble will be on 7th Street. People would have to wait for those trucks to clear the street before they could proceed.
People can also travel on other streets to find an intersection to conveniently cross 7th Street.
As of Wednesday evening’s meeting with business owners, Freund said only about one-quarter of the concrete removal and patching had been done. That was on the west side of 7th Street.
He said the concrete work on 7th Street should be done by the middle part of next week.
“As we’re doing the patching, we’re trying to maintain one lane open,” Freund said. “With the construction, it’s not the safest and it’s not very convenient for people.”
He said while motorists could sneak by on 7th Street, the frontage route is to give people a little easier access to the businesses on the west side of the street.
Support Local Journalism
“The main reason we wanted to have the frontage was to give another option to get out and get in. We’re trying hard on that,” Freund said.
He said the asphalt subcontractor will be arriving in Denison the middle of next week. The plan is for the asphalt subcontractor to start by putting a scratch coat down on Avenue C and then move to 20th Street.
After that they will move to 7th Street.
Freund said he spoke to the asphalt subcontractor about putting the engineering fabric half the width of 7th Street and laying the hot mix asphalt down right behind the fabric.
“So we’re going to be working on one lane at a time and we’re hoping to go from one end to the other end all in one day, so the only fabric that will be exposed will be at the center line where it will overlap,” he said. “Granted, there’s going to be times you’re going to want to use the frontage road because we all know there will be a lot of trucks coming in and a lot of trucks leaving.”
The engineering fabric Freund referred to helps to keep cracks in the original pavement from reflecting through to the surface of the asphalt.
Freund explained that the asphalt subcontractor will start on 20th Street before 7th Street in case Ten Point runs into a mechanical problem. Ten Point can finish up on 7th Street and still have the asphalt subcontractor in town and working.
He also said the cool weather will allow people to be able to drive on the asphalt sooner.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said according to the notes for the construction plans, the contractor is to keep some access to businesses and residences.
The plans did not require the contractor to use flaggers. That would have added to the cost of the project, Freund and Crawford both indicated.
Freund said the asphalt subcontractor should be in town a little over one week to complete the work on all three streets.
“It’s hard to build a project like this and keep the street halfway open,” Crawford later commented. “A lot of cities will just close the street but we couldn’t justify doing that to our businesses. They can’t be down for two weeks or a month.”
The contractors and city officials want people who have no reason to be on 7th Street to stay away during construction.
“People who want to come through there just to look should not be there and cause problems,” said Crawford. “We want to help you and your customers get to your businesses and help people get to their houses.”