Contractor, city manager lay out logistics of business access on 7th Street during remaining construction period

For example, he pointed out that during the removal of damaged concrete and the pouring of concrete patches, a lot of ready mix trucks and trucks for the removal of rubble will be on 7th Street. People would have to wait for those trucks to clear the street before they could proceed.

People can also travel on other streets to find an intersection to conveniently cross 7th Street.

As of Wednesday evening’s meeting with business owners, Freund said only about one-quarter of the concrete removal and patching had been done. That was on the west side of 7th Street.

He said the concrete work on 7th Street should be done by the middle part of next week.

“As we’re doing the patching, we’re trying to maintain one lane open,” Freund said. “With the construction, it’s not the safest and it’s not very convenient for people.”

He said while motorists could sneak by on 7th Street, the frontage route is to give people a little easier access to the businesses on the west side of the street.

“The main reason we wanted to have the frontage was to give another option to get out and get in. We’re trying hard on that,” Freund said.