The Minneapolis-based Copper Street Brass sextet will perform at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

The concert is part of the Crawford County Arts series and is being sponsored by Crawford County Arts, Wells Fargo and Broadway Dental.

Copper Street Brass features two trumpets, a trombone, tuba and French horn. The brass instruments are musically fused with keyboard, percussion, guitars and electronic instruments.

The group performs music across numerous genres — classical, opera, folk, jazz, pop and rock ‘n roll.

Program highlights will include the following:

Yankee Doodle Dandy

Tribute to Chuck Mangione: Children of Sanchez and Feels So Good

Suite from Carmen, Bizet

Saturday in the Park, Chicago

Queen of the Night Aria from Mozart’s the Magic Flute

And So It Goes, Billy Joel