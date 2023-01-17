Corn and soybean production down in 2022, USDA reports

Production for both corn and soybeans declined from last year, according to the 2022 Crop Production Annual Summary released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

U.S. corn growers produced 13.7 billion bushels, down 9% from 2021. Corn yield in the United States is estimated at 173.3 bushels per acre, 3.4 bushels below the 2021 record high yield of 176.7 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain, at 79.2 million acres, is down 7% from 2021.

Soybean production for 2022 totaled 4.28 billion bushels, down 4% from 2021. The average soybean yield is estimated at 49.5 bushels per acre, 2.2 bushels below 2021, and 0.7 bushel below the November 1 forecast.

Also released on Thursday were the winter wheat and canola seedings and grain stocks reports. The winter wheat and canola seedings report provides the first indicator of this year’s winter wheat acreage. Planted area for harvest in 2023 is estimated at 37.0 million acres, up 11% from 2022.

In the grain stocks report, corn stored as of December 1, 2022, was estimated to be down 7% from December 1, 2021. Soybean stocks were down 4% from a year earlier. Corn stored in all positions totaled 10.8 billion bushels, while soybeans totaled 3.02 billion bushels. All wheat stocks were down 7% from a year earlier. All wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2022, totaled 1.28 billion bushels.

The full Crop Production 2022 Summary is available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications. The report contains year-end acreage, yield and production estimates for grains and hay; oilseeds; cotton, tobacco and sugar; dry beans, peas and lentils; and potatoes and miscellaneous crops.