The first-ever Indoor Cornhole Classic, a fundraiser for the Woodbine Golf Course, started out with 16 two-member teams at noon Saturday, and by the end, after 5:30 p.m., the final match pitted a husband and a wife competing against each other.

Brandon Moody, of Logan, and Sam Amato, of Missouri Valley, took on Cassie Moody and Bre O’Neill, of Logan. The teams had met earlier in the tournament, when the team of Moody and O’Neill won over the team of Moody and Amato.

The final match went the same way, with the women winning first place.

They received prizes of two $100 gift cards from Good Fellows, a free round of golf with use of a car, and a six-pack from the golf course.