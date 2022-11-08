Council again says no to 35 mph on North 10th Street

Denison City Council members said “no” once again, although tacitly, to raising the speed limit by 10 miles per hour (mph) on a stretch of North 10th Street by restoring the limit to 35 mph.

In some respects, it was a revisiting of the same issues that prompted the council members to tacitly say to the same proposed increase in October 2020.

The tacit part of the council’s decision was that the issue was dropped when no one wanted to make a motion to increase the speed limit back to its former 35 mph status.

The current request to change the speed limit came before the city council at its October 18 meeting and was tabled to give time for Police Chief Brandon Rinnan to provide his input.

Before the conversation got too involved on Tuesday, City Manager Brad Hanson pointed out that a request had been made to not call it an increase but a reinstatement of the 35 mph zone. He did not say who made the request.

In 2020, the cost involved in switching the speed limit back to 35 miles per hour seemed to be a determining factor. At that time, then City Clerk Lisa Koch said the cost would probably be less than $500 to pay for the attorney fees to draft an amendment to the city ordinance, to publish a notice of public hearing on the speed limit change and to update the city’s code. The figure did not include the cost of any signage that would be needed.

Councilman John Granzen said at the time that for the quarter mile the speed limit would be 35 miles per hour, it would be a waste of money.

Also back in October 2020, then Police Chief Dan Schaffer and then City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford concurred that a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit in the area would not be a safety issue. Schaffer added that 35 mph seemed to be a speed that people would feel comfortable traveling. He also said that a lot of speed limits are set considering the 85th percentile, as traffic tends to flow with what feels comfortable and about 85% of the people flow within a certain speed range.

On Tuesday, Doug Schmidt, one of the proponents for the 35 mile per hour limit, mentioned getting neighbors to pay for the cost.

He also said that it seems that only one person walks along North 10th Street and added that once North 16th Street was extended to the Northwood Addition, it seems like everyone walks on North 16th.

Schmidt referenced Miller’s comments made at the October 18 city council meeting about traffic accidents on North 10th. Schmidt said one accident occurred when a van came off the gravel and onto the pavement on North 10th Street; that vehicle ended up in a resident’s yard. Another accident happened when a person was driving over the speed limit and hit a tree.

But safety continued to be an overriding factor that council members mentioned before moving on to the next agenda items.

Councilman Corey Curnyn said he was pretty sure that Schaffer had timed the route at 25 mph and 35 mph, and that the difference was five seconds.

Mayor Pam Soseman said she also remembered that.

Rinnan submitted a written opinion and also spoke on at Tuesday’s meeting. He is not in favor of reinstating the 35 mph zone for a couple reasons.

North 10th Street is close to Denison Middle School (located on North 16th Street and south of Northwood Drive).

He added that he had driven the road numerous times at 25 mph, 35 mph and 45 mph to get a feel for those speeds on the route.

He said since January the police department has issued approximately 23 speeding citations on North 10th Street, and many of those violations were dropped down to 35 mph.

“But I know they were going a heck of a lot faster. I guess my fear would be now if it’s 35, how fast are they going (to go) down that road,” Rinnan said.

He added that he would respect whatever decision the council made.

Councilman Greg Miller asked others to remember when 20th Street was 35 mph, and people had a fit.

“There’s sidewalks, it’s wide and with lights,” Miller said of 20th Street. “It would be a lot safer on that to raise it up to 35 than it would to do the other one (North 10th).”

Rinnan also said on his personal observation he’s seen people walking dogs and people on the street on North 10th Street (it has no sidewalk or trail).

“I guess my fear is once those roads get icy and sometimes when the trees are full, people come around the corner and it’s hard to see,” he said.

Rinnan added that he had not been in Denison for a full winter yet.

Councilman Dustin Logan wondered what the big push was to raise the limit to 35 mph if it would save five or 10 seconds.

“Because it’s putting a lot of big safety factors on the council,” Logan said. “If we were to change it to 35, Lord forbid something would happen; it’s pretty easy for someone to say if they were going the speed limit of 25 it wouldn’t have happened. You’re always going to lean on the side of safety because that’s your job.”

Logan asked Schmidt if it’s a five to 10 second difference, why the big push.

Schmidt responded that for 15 years the limit was 35 mph and muscle memory tells where the speed limit change goes up to 25 mph (across from Smithfield).

Logan wondered if signage needed to change to emphasize that the speed limit is 25 mph, and mentioned for example a sign that has solar-powered lights to remind people.

“My concern is for five seconds, and I might be exaggerating, for potentially somebody’s life,” he said. “Five seconds is a pretty low price to pay.”

Soseman added that she would not mind the speed limit being 35 mph if there was a trail or sidewalk for people to use.

“But since there is no safety factor figured in for those people, I would say keep it at 25,” she said.