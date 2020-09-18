Council approves Boulders agreement with Matthews

“There is still going to be a little bit of back and forth with their attorney to get them to tell us exactly what they want,” said Brick. “I don’t think it’s a deal breaker in any way, shape or form. Most of these have indemnification language. I’ve proposed a couple of provisions to them and am just waiting to get something back.”

Concerning the approval of the contract language contingent upon the indemnification language, Brick said, “In similar situations like this, where we’re going fairly fast, we get these final terms approved and signed by the other side, and then we put it on the consent agenda and identify for you what’s different, and if you have any issues, we pull it off consent (agenda). Otherwise, you guys just approve it with the other items on the consent agenda.”

Brick was also asked if Matthews could start acting as the manager as of Tuesday evening or if the city had to wait until the final approval.

“The lawyer answer is I always like to wait for the contract to be approved by both sides before you start taking action. That being said, I have two clients right now who are in similar situations and they’ve gone ahead as though the contract is in place, even though it’s not quite in place,” he said.