The Denison City Council on Tuesday gave its consensus that the city would be the entity to own the Crawford County Wellness Center building once it is constructed.

The discussion was spurred by what Councilwoman Jessica Garcia described as a “hiccup” in the fundraising process.

Garcia, who is on the Crawford County Wellness Center Committee, said people waiting to donate want to know who is going to own the wellness center and who is doing to operate it.

The operation of the proposed wellness center has not been decided. Garcia said that the wellness center committee has been in discussions with Nishna Valley Family YMCA about operating the facility. She explained that the YMCA is developing a pro forma to determine its cost of operation. But that does not mean that the committee has decided that the YMCA would be the operating entity, she said.

Garcia added that as the wellness center committee has reduced the planned size of the building, the YMCA’s numbers are changing.

Her recommendation was that if the city does own the wellness center building, it should commit a dollar amount each year to pay for repairs and capital improvements, not just for the wellness center but for any city-owned building.

She said she had spoken to City Clerk Jodie Flaherty about such a fund.

Flaherty explained that a certain amount of revenue from franchise fees on utilities could go to the parks and recreation department and a certain amount could go into a maintenance account. She continued that would be a way to put aside funds that could be tracked.

“I believe it (franchise fees) typically goes into the general fund, but we could easily create a spreadsheet to track all the franchise fees and how they are spent,” Flaherty said.

(Note: The city is working on implementing franchise fees on utilities that use the city’s right of way. Mediacom already pays a 3% franchise fee. Other utilities, except for the water utility, add the 1% local option sales tax to their bills. Franchise fees would replace the local option sales tax. The advantage for the city is that it is able to keep all the franchise fees whereas local option sales taxes are divided among the county and the cities in the county. See a separate article about this discussion in the March 15 Bulletin-Review or online at dbrnews.com.)

Garcia said if the council is interested in having the city maintain ownership of the wellness center building, some sort of document should be drafted stating that to help ease the concerns of citizens and patrons who are fundraising and waiting to donate to the project.

Councilman Corey Curnyn said he assumed all along that the city was going to own the wellness center building and take care of it. He said the city needs to make that commitment if people are hesitant about pledging toward the project because of the ownership question.

Councilman Dustin Logan said he thought the city intended to own the building but added that he believes people are also concerned about the operation of the wellness center.

Garcia later addressed this issue. She said currently the fundraising effort is for the construction of the building. Once that is done the consensus of the fundraising committee is to continue its work to establish an endowment fund for operating and maintenance expenses. Using endowment fund proceeds for operation and maintenance would also keep membership fees low.

Curnyn pointed out that the construction of the wellness center would be different than the construction of Boulders Conference Center (in 2006) in that the wellness center would have a construction manager who would be held accountable by the project engineer and the city council.

Councilman John Granzen said he had a problem with the city owning the wellness center until the city can show how it’s going to pay for the maintenance of the facility.

“We did that before for all those years with the pool,” he said.

Granzen continued, addressing Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert, “Nothing was ever done to it and it turned into a mess for you. Every time you turned around it was $100,000 here and $100,000 there because nothing was ever maintained and nothing was ever fixed. No money was ever put away for it.”

Logan offered that 100% of that was on leadership and management of the pool, adding that his statement was not a knock on Kempfert since the pool was built in 1989. He continued that the council has to recognize that if it would take on the ownership of the wellness center, it has to trust the management and be willing to allocate the maintenance funds and budget correctly.

“One of the things that was discussed the very first time this was mentioned in this (council) room to us is where’s the business plan,” said Curnyn. “We haven’t seen it yet but we know it’s being worked on.”

Flaherty said she would contact City Attorney Matt Brick to see if he has a draft resolution that could be prepared for the next council meeting on March 21.

Garcia offered that would be fine but added that with the YMCA’s pro forma expected to be completed by the end of March, the resolution could be acted on at the first council meeting in April.