Council waives $2,400 in assessment fees for Boysen due to problems with sidewalk and construction

On Tuesday the Denison City Council approved the waiver of $2,400 in assessment fees for Roy Boysen in connection with the development and construction of Boysen Laudromat, located on the east side of South Main close to the 1st Avenue South intersection.

The fees were for an assessment against a sidewalk that was constructed during a city streetscape project and for the times that the grass was mowed and assessed against the property because the lawn hadn’t been mowed by the previous owner.

City Engineer Terry Crawford said Boysen had to bore under South Main Street two or three times. He had to bore to the middle of the street to connect to the sanitary sewer and put a drain across the storm sewer.

Because of this and other work, Boysen had to remove and replace the sidewalk that had been installed during a city streetscape project under a previous property owner. Boysen paid for the removal and replacement of the sidewalk out of his own pocket.

Crawford continued that the sidewalk subcontractor that worked on the streetscape had a habit of making a pour without the engineering firm’s inspector at the site, and the subcontractor laid the sidewalk over the top of an old cistern in front of the property. He said Boysen had to fill the hole where the cistern was and replace the new sidewalk.

Councilman Corey Curnyn said he had been at the site a couple of times when Boysen had contractors working on the issues and said it was a mess.