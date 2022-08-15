Counted cross stitch artists compete for stater far honors

Missouri Valley woman receives honorable mention
Visionary artists from around Iowa competed in the Counted Cross Stitch division of the Fabric and Threads Competition judged before the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Each piece is judged upon design, workmanship and finishing.
The Fabric and Threads exhibits are on display every day of the Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building sponsored by Principal.
Complete results follow:
COUNTED CROSS STITCH
Wall Hanging or Bell Pull
1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids
2) Marty Martin, Des Moines
3) Mary Bagatti, Madrid
Honorable Mention) Linda Lee Miller, Cedar Rapids
Picture (under 15 inches)
1) Ruth Topp, Fertile
2) Beth Freeman, Urbandale
3) Ronda Smith, Cedar Rapids
Honorable Mention) Kris Croft, Springville
Picture (15-25 inches)
1) Nancy Boddicker, Cedar Rapids
2) Ruth Topp, Fertile
3) Kris Croft, Springville
Honorable Mention) Sarah Watson, Oskaloosa
Picture (over 25 inches)
1) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton
2) Paul Reynolds, Ottumwa
3) Zach Pope, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Sarah Watson, Oskaloosa
Honorable Mention) Delores Dorland, Missouri Valley
Verse or Motto (under 15 inches)
1) Anne Long, Boone
Verse or Motto (over 15 inches)
1) Nancy Boddicker, Cedar Rapids
2) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton
3) Kris Croft, Springville
Honorable Mention) Jean Strable, St. Charles
Picture (under 15 inches, linen or linen technique)
1) Anne Long, Boone
2) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton
3) Lorrie Scott, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Ruth Topp, Fertile
Picture (15-25 inches, linen or linen technique)
1) Ruth Topp, Fertile
2) Solveig Walstrom, Cedar Rapids
3) Myra Houser, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Anne Long, Boone
Picture (over 25 inches, linen or linen technique)
1) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton
2) Sheri Ekstrom, Cedar Rapids
3) Kris Croft, Springville
Honorable Mention) Gail Kirst, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Linda Lee Miller, Cedar Rapids
Breadbasket Liner / Napkin / Placemat / Towel
Honorable Mention) Joyce Pencook, Cedar Rapids
Pillow
1) Ruth Topp, Fertile
2) Anne Long, Boone
3) Emily Rhein, West Des Moines
Christmas Decoration / Christmas Stocking
1) Judy Brekke, Story City
2) Anne Long, Boone
3) Lorrie Scott, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Mary Bagatti, Madrid
Ornaments
1) Martha Lawrence, Cedar Rapids
2) Solveig Walstrom, Cedar Rapids
3) Anne Long, Boone
Honorable Mention) Mary Bagatti, Madrid
Perforated Paper Item
1) Mary Bagatti, Madrid
2) Dee Hill, Coralville
3) Anita Williams, Stuart
3 Dimensional
1) Anne Long, Boone
Sweepstakes - Counted Cross Stitch
1) Anne Long, Boone
Best of Show - Counted Cross Stitch
1) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton