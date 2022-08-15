 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Counted cross stitch artists compete for stater far honors

DBR Blue Ribbons

Missouri Valley woman receives honorable mention

Visionary artists from around Iowa competed in the Counted Cross Stitch division of the Fabric and Threads Competition judged before the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Each piece is judged upon design, workmanship and finishing.

The Fabric and Threads exhibits are on display every day of the Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building sponsored by Principal.

Complete results follow:

COUNTED CROSS STITCH

Wall Hanging or Bell Pull

1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids

2) Marty Martin, Des Moines

3) Mary Bagatti, Madrid

Honorable Mention) Linda Lee Miller, Cedar Rapids

Picture (under 15 inches)

1) Ruth Topp, Fertile

2) Beth Freeman, Urbandale

3) Ronda Smith, Cedar Rapids

Honorable Mention) Kris Croft, Springville

Picture (15-25 inches)

1) Nancy Boddicker, Cedar Rapids

2) Ruth Topp, Fertile

3) Kris Croft, Springville

Honorable Mention) Sarah Watson, Oskaloosa

Picture (over 25 inches)

1) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton

2) Paul Reynolds, Ottumwa

3) Zach Pope, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Sarah Watson, Oskaloosa

Honorable Mention) Delores Dorland, Missouri Valley

Verse or Motto (under 15 inches)

1) Anne Long, Boone

Verse or Motto (over 15 inches)

1) Nancy Boddicker, Cedar Rapids

2) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton

3) Kris Croft, Springville

Honorable Mention) Jean Strable, St. Charles

Picture (under 15 inches, linen or linen technique)

1) Anne Long, Boone

2) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton

3) Lorrie Scott, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Ruth Topp, Fertile

Picture (15-25 inches, linen or linen technique)

1) Ruth Topp, Fertile

2) Solveig Walstrom, Cedar Rapids

3) Myra Houser, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Anne Long, Boone

Picture (over 25 inches, linen or linen technique)

1) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton

2) Sheri Ekstrom, Cedar Rapids

3) Kris Croft, Springville

Honorable Mention) Gail Kirst, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Linda Lee Miller, Cedar Rapids

Breadbasket Liner / Napkin / Placemat / Towel

Honorable Mention) Joyce Pencook, Cedar Rapids

Pillow

1) Ruth Topp, Fertile

2) Anne Long, Boone

3) Emily Rhein, West Des Moines

Christmas Decoration / Christmas Stocking

1) Judy Brekke, Story City

2) Anne Long, Boone

3) Lorrie Scott, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Mary Bagatti, Madrid

Ornaments

1) Martha Lawrence, Cedar Rapids

2) Solveig Walstrom, Cedar Rapids

3) Anne Long, Boone

Honorable Mention) Mary Bagatti, Madrid

Perforated Paper Item

1) Mary Bagatti, Madrid

2) Dee Hill, Coralville

3) Anita Williams, Stuart

3 Dimensional

1) Anne Long, Boone

Sweepstakes - Counted Cross Stitch

1) Anne Long, Boone

Best of Show - Counted Cross Stitch

1) Sharla Stogdill, Moulton

