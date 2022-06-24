County agrees to buy City Center building

$300,000 sale price to be applied to new wellness center

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on Tuesday to purchase the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) City Center Clinic building (formerly Dr. Dennis Crabb’s office) from CCMH for $300,000.

The building will be used by the county primarily to house Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, and will also have spaces for the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) office and the disability services/jail coordinator (mental health services) for Crawford County.

CCMH will not take the payment for the building.

Instead, according to the purchase agreement, the county is to “pay and apply the purchase price toward the costs of the wellness center contemplated by the City of Denison and Crawford County (using) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.”

The federal ARPA program provides $350 billion dollars for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to deal with problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Crawford County has received ARPA funds totaling $3.267 million.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said the purchase agreement reflected all the discussions the county and CCMH had in closed sessions.

Supervisor Jean Heiden noted that providing a better facility for Public Health was the number one concern of the county’s ARPA funds committee, which comprised county department heads or their designated representatives.

“We set aside $1.5 million for that and we’re able to get that accomplished for a lot less funds,” Heiden said.

“I feel on behalf of the taxpayers and the ARPA funds, we’re going to be able to accomplish that goal and still have some funds available for some other projects that we’ve identified.”

She said the building would need minimal changes for use by Public Health.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said she had been asked to make the terms of the sale more clear to the public and asked if the decision should be tabled for a week.

Schultz said he understood her point, but said that as elected officials of the county they had been put into the position to make such decisions by the people they represent.

Heiden said the space would be an improvement over the rented space at 27 South Main Street in Denison that DHS currently uses.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said the agreement was an outstanding value for taxpayers.

“I really think you (Vogt and Heiden, negotiating for the county) did an amazing job on this deal, and I want to thank the hospital for coming through for us on this,” he said.

Heiden and Vogt pointed out that the county could not build a similar facility elsewhere for the same price.

“And the existing facility (the current Public Health building at 105 North Main Street) will be sold,” said Supervisor Eric Skoog.

The county will also be able to discontinue rental of the 27 South Main Building, which is also used by Public Health.

Vogt said she had heard concerns that the City Center building was being paid for twice because it was purchased by the hospital.

The CCMH board said the building was not paid for with taxpayer dollars, she said.

“It was not,” Heiden agreed.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel noted the former Public health co-administrator Lynette Ludwig, who died two weeks ago, had given many years to her department.

“It’s too bad she’s not here to see this day,” Sibbel said.

CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck, who was in attendance, said CCMH Board of Trustees Chairman Jay Mendlik and board member Kevin Fineran were part of the hospital’s negotiating team.

She said the hospital was happy and grateful to work out an agreement with Public Health and the supervisors.

“Thank you – this is the best for both of us,” she said.

“We have a board meeting on Monday night and we’ll get it approved then and we can move forward August 1.”

The purchase agreement specifies that if the City of Denison does not follow through with building a wellness center on or before January 1, 2026, the county will pay $280,000 to CCMH.

The county will apply the balance of the $1.5 million (minus $300,000) set aside for a new Public Health facility to other projects.

Schultz said he would suggest using the funds to pay for the rest of the county’s new land mobile radio system.

Heiden noted that the county had been informed that Nelson Park needs updates.

She said the county ARPA committee would have to be reconvened now that a dollar figure is known.

Vogt noted that funds from the sale of the current Public Health building will go into the county’s general fund.