County and City of Denison sign agreement for parking ticket collection

Tags to be withheld for delinquent city-issued tickets
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement with the City of Denison that will allow the County Treasurer’s Office to assist with the collection of delinquent parking fees for the city.
The following is an edited and condensed account of the discussion.
Crawford County Attorney Colin Johnson said Iowa Code allows for a 28E agreement between the treasurer’s office and the city to deal with such issues.
A 28E is a formal agreement between a public entity and one or more public or private entities for cooperative action.
“In exchange, there are administrative fees that can be charged by the treasurer to do this,” Johnson said.
The treasurer’s office would receive $5 per transaction.
Johnson said the city had reviewed the agreement and had already signed a resolution concerning the 28E agreement.
“(Denison Police) Chief Schaffer came to me and asked if it was possible,” said County Treasurer Sheri Neddermeyer. “I reached out to a couple of my treasurer counterparts and they told me that they do it.”
“We’ve never done this before?” asked Supervisor Jean Heiden.
Supervisor Eric Skoog asked what process was in place prior to the proposed 28E agreement.
Johnson said there was no previous process.
If the city reported a hold on an individual, the treasurer’s office could withhold tags for registering a vehicle, Neddermeyer said.
“They could renew their driver’s license but not their tags?” asked Chairperson Jeri Vogt.
“Yes, that’s what I understand,” Neddermeyer said.
Johnson said the agreement states that the county treasurer shall refuse to renew the vehicle registration for the applicant when the treasurer sees the certification from the city that they are delinquent on parking tickets.
“If they had moved to Carroll County, then Carroll County would see that stop, and then they would contact us and decide how they were going to handle it,” Neddermeyer said.
Heiden asked what would happen to an individual who could not afford to pay but needed to register and be able to drive their car.
“Then we can’t renew,” Neddermeyer said.
Heiden asked if they could pay on a plan.
“I think that would be a call by the city - if they were going to do any kind of payment plan,” Neddermeyer said.
“Is it a huge problem – do they have a lot of this on the books?” Vogt asked.
Neddermeyer said she did not know.
Johnson noted that Schaffer had approached Neddermeyer but said he had not had discussions with Schaffer about how often the issue occurs.
Neddermeyer said the need is for when snow is removed from city streets.
“The agreement is for any delinquent parking ticket,” Johnson said.
After a discussion about cars being towed during snowfall events, County Auditor Terri Martens asked when the agreement would start.
“As soon as everyone signs it – and then we have to file it with the state,” Johnson said.
Heiden said she didn’t think the agreement would overburden the county.
“If people know there’s going to be a fine in place, and it’s going to stop them from renewing, there might not be an issue; they may take care of it quicker through the city and we won’t even see any increases,” Neddermeyer said.
Heiden asked if the treasurer’s office would have to deal with a backlog of outstanding bills.
“I believe it will be proactive; it will be new tickets,” Johnson said.
Vogt said she liked that the agreement specifies that the city will certify the delinquent list at least monthly.
“They have to keep us updated,” Johnson agreed.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said he didn’t want the agreement to cause a workload that would require additional staffing.
Johnson said the agreement was an enforcement mechanism for the city – but said he did not know how problematic the issue is.
“Well, we can try it,” Heiden said.
The supervisors approved the agreement on a 5-0 vote.