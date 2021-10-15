County and City of Denison sign agreement for parking ticket collection

“Is it a huge problem – do they have a lot of this on the books?” Vogt asked.

Neddermeyer said she did not know.

Johnson noted that Schaffer had approached Neddermeyer but said he had not had discussions with Schaffer about how often the issue occurs.

Neddermeyer said the need is for when snow is removed from city streets.

“The agreement is for any delinquent parking ticket,” Johnson said.

After a discussion about cars being towed during snowfall events, County Auditor Terri Martens asked when the agreement would start.

“As soon as everyone signs it – and then we have to file it with the state,” Johnson said.

Heiden said she didn’t think the agreement would overburden the county.

“If people know there’s going to be a fine in place, and it’s going to stop them from renewing, there might not be an issue; they may take care of it quicker through the city and we won’t even see any increases,” Neddermeyer said.

Heiden asked if the treasurer’s office would have to deal with a backlog of outstanding bills.