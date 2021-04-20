County asphalt project set to begin; 32 miles, $9 million

A project to resurface 32 miles of pavement around Crawford County will begin in the next two weeks, according to Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman.
OMG Midwest, Inc., operating as Des Moines Asphalt & Paving, will work on four segments of county roads: County Road E16 from Highway 59 east to the Carroll County line; County Road E59 from Dow City east to Highway 59; County Road M56 from the Highway 141 intersection south to the Shelby County line; and county road L51 from the intersection with E16 north to the Monona County line.
The total budget for the project is $9,335,305, which is one of the largest projects ever in terms of dollars for the county’s secondary road system.
Assman met with the contractor for a preconstruction conference on Thursday of last week.
Patching of the above roads will take place before the main work begins, Assman said.
“We don’t expect that to be much disturbance to traffic,” he said.
The contractor will set up an asphalt mix plant in the Wall Lake area in late April.
Work will begin with shoulder widening on the E59 portion of the project by Buck Grove and Dow City, Assman said.
He expects the contractor to focus on the E59, M56 and L51 segments before moving to E16.
Milling of the E16 road surface will likely take place while the other three projects are still underway, he said.
The roads will remain open to traffic, but short segments may close periodically, he said.
The project will take most of the summer.
“They’re hoping to be done with everything by the end of August, which is about what we would expect,” Assman said. “It’s going to take a while because it’s a lot of work.”
County road and bridge crews will also be busy this summer.
“We already have one bridge project done and one grading project finished in 2021,” he said.
The completed bridge project was on C Avenue between 130th and 140th streets; the grading project was on N Avenue between 300th and 310th streets.
“The weather has been very cooperative and the conditions are good,” Assman said.
A total of eight bridge projects and seven culvert projects are planned for the county bridge crew, he said.
“That’s pretty aggressive,” Assman said. “I doubt we’ll get all that done, but we may. We had a good year last year.”
Eleven grading projects are planned for the road crew.
“We’re off to a good start – we have one of each done,” he said.
No contract bridge projects will take place this year.
“We have our plate full with the asphalt project,” Assman said. “That takes a lot of time from our engineering staff and we didn’t feel we had enough time to do a (contract) bridge at the same time.”
Assman said that while he appreciates the kind of dry weather that allows the road and bridge crews to get lots of work done, he hopes for normal Iowa weather.
“I hope that we wouldn’t have a summer where we didn’t stop, because that would not be good for the crops,” he said.