County asphalt project set to begin; 32 miles, $9 million

Milling of the E16 road surface will likely take place while the other three projects are still underway, he said.

The roads will remain open to traffic, but short segments may close periodically, he said.

The project will take most of the summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re hoping to be done with everything by the end of August, which is about what we would expect,” Assman said. “It’s going to take a while because it’s a lot of work.”

County road and bridge crews will also be busy this summer.

“We already have one bridge project done and one grading project finished in 2021,” he said.

The completed bridge project was on C Avenue between 130th and 140th streets; the grading project was on N Avenue between 300th and 310th streets.

“The weather has been very cooperative and the conditions are good,” Assman said.

A total of eight bridge projects and seven culvert projects are planned for the county bridge crew, he said.

“That’s pretty aggressive,” Assman said. “I doubt we’ll get all that done, but we may. We had a good year last year.”