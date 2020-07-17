County attorney updates supervisors on move to county

County Attorney Colin Johnson visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to provide an update on his family’s move to Crawford County.
Johnson was appointed by the board of supervisors to the position of county attorney on January 14.
He filled the vacancy created when former county attorney Roger Sailer was appointed as a district court judge in Iowa Judicial District 3B.
One of the requirements of the Crawford County Attorney position is that the office holder must reside within the county; Johnson and his family lived in Carroll during the years when he was the assistant county attorney under Sailer.
Johnson established residency by renting an apartment in Schleswig with the understanding that he would move his family to Denison as soon as possible.
Chairman Cecil Blum told Johnson that an individual has asked the board about the status of his family’s move to Crawford County.
Johnson said that he and his wife had come to terms with the seller of a house in Denison in late June,
“We’ve been approved for financing,” Johnson said. “It’s just a matter of getting the house inspected, getting the appraisal done and of course there is a contingency clause in the contract so I don’t have to carry two mortgages.”
He said there has been an uptick of showings recently for his family’s house in Carroll.
“There’s no official offer on the house yet, but I think it does look promising,” Johnson said.
Blum asked if Johnson had signed a purchase agreement for the house in Denison.
Johnson said he had.
“Do you have an agreement for how much time the contingency clause is there for the sale of your old house?” Blum asked.
Johnson said the closing date is tentatively set for late August.
“But there is an informal agreement with the sellers that, if need be, we can either move it up if the house in Carroll moves quick or we can move it back in the event that our house does not move quick,” he said.
Johnson has a five-year-old son; he said he wants to make the move as seamless as possible for his sake.
“He’s too young to really understand a sudden move from one classroom to the next,” Johnson said.
“The hope is to get here and get him enrolled in the class that he’s going to stay in all year.”
He said he has been in contact with St. Rose of Lima School.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said that Johnson is taking the right steps.
Blum asked what Johnson’s next step would be if he is unable to sell the house in Carroll.
Johnson said there are several ways forward.
“One is just to keep status quo; the purchase agreement on the house in Crawford County is fairly open-ended,” he said. “The sellers are being accommodating.”
Under that arrangement, they would continue to work on selling the house in Carroll.
If that arrangement isn’t viable, then he and his wife would look for a temporary, month-to-month rental in Crawford County, he said.
Blum said he had to ask the question because, with the November election approaching, the supervisors need to make sure the law and the spirit of the law are being upheld concerning Johnson’s appointment.
The status quo – concerning the house in Carroll – is probably not what the supervisors want, Blum said.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said, “We need to guarantee the public that we are doing what we set forth by law when we appointed you.”
He said he doesn’t want anyone to be able to complain on November 5 that the county attorney doesn’t reside in the county.
“Ideally that can all go out the window if in this month your house sells and (you) finalize and get moved in,” Muhlbauer said.
“I’m just talking about the worst case scenario,” Blum noted.
Johnson said he believes he is in statutory compliance for being appointed and elected.
“In spirit I have signed a purchase agreement,” he said. “I have put down earnest money. I have skin in the game.”
Blum said several different sections of Iowa Code concern the relevant issues.
“I want to be clear that you’ve done your part but we also have an obligation to do our part,” Blum said.
Schultz noted that a recent issue in Woodbury County is in the back of people’s minds.
Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned in January after an investigation determined he was not living in the district represented by his seat.
“Hopefully this afternoon you’ll have an offer on your house and this will be a non-issue,” Blum said.
Johnson said they had a promising showing earlier this week.