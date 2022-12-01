County burn ban expires

A countywide open burn that was initially implemented on September 30, and extended on November 1, was allowed to lapse this week.

The ban expired on Tuesday.

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors discussed the issue at their meeting on Tuesday.

Chairman Kyle Schultz noted that the county conditions are still very dry and the precipitation that fell on Tuesday would not help much.

He noted that the ban was initiated because of the concerns about fire during harvest – and harvest is now nearly complete.

Crawford County Emergency (EMA) Management Agency Coordinator Greg Miller said Crawford County was one of two counties in western Iowa that still had a burn ban.

He and Schultz agreed that the burn ban could be allowed to expire.

Miller encouraged anyone considering an open burn to check in with their fire chief and notify the Crawford County Communications Center in advance in case passers-by see the fire and report it.