County cemeteries to be featured at Historic Preservation Commission fair booth

Calendar sales will support preservation projects

The writer is a member of the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission.

The Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission (CCHPC) booth at the 2022 Crawford County Fair will feature information about cemeteries around the county.

“At our booth, people can learn about the local cemeteries in Crawford County, where they’re located, and also general tombstone design, themes and symbolism,” said CCHPC member Ken Kahl.

For sale at the booth will be a 2023 calendar featuring images of cemeteries around Crawford County.

“The goal was to have some very beautiful photographs of local cemeteries in keeping with our theme this year,” Kahl said.

Ted Mallory, of Charter Oak, and the writer provided the images used in the calendar.

Meriah Blakley, owner of Roo Bea Design of Denison, designed the layout; Kahl produced the content and acted as publisher.

“Everyone on the commission contributed historic dates that were added to the calendar,” Kahl said. “As you go through the year, you can see interesting events that happened throughout the county.”

The calendars will sell for $20 each.

“The Historic Preservation Commission wants to raise extra money for their budget to be able to support more historic preservation projects around Crawford County,” he said.

Kahl said the CCHPC is very appreciative of the funds supplied by the Crawford County Board of Supervisors – but more groups than can be funded apply for grants each year.

The supervisors provided $4,000 each year for the previous and current fiscal years.

For the fiscal year that ended on June 30, the CCHPC provided grants to reimburse preservation work that took place at the Klondike Hotel in Manilla, the Dow House in Dow City, and the McHenry House in Denison.

A map of county cemeteries will also be available at the CCHPC fair booth.

“We are currently working on making a map of all the cemeteries in the county – with information about each so people can stop by the booth and see where the cemeteries are located,” Kahl said.

The county has a number of unofficial cemeteries that have proved to be difficult to pin down.

“We are working hard to find as much information as we can,” he said. “It will be interesting to have members of the general public stop by the booth and contribute their knowledge to help strengthen this body of information.”

A printed map of known cemeteries will be provided free with the purchase of a calendar, Kahl said.

“We’re also going to have a photo booth where you can design your own tombstone and take a picture with a backdrop of a local cemetery,” Kahl said.