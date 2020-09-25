County considers nuisance abatement ordinance

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors has had discussions during the last two weeks concerning enacting a nuisance abatement ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the county.
Chairman Cecil Blum spoke with the Bulletin and Review on Wednesday about details of the proposed ordinance.
“We’ve always had isolated cases of complaints coming from the unincorporated areas of the county about junk and nuisances,” Blum said.
“In prior instances if there was a health concern we could get Public Health involved, but that primarily was maybe related to septic tanks or stagnant water that might be a mosquito breeding area and things like that.”
The ordinances currently on the books are not specific enough to allow the county to deal with nuisance or dilapidated properties, he said.
“Every little town in Iowa – and probably everywhere – has had a problem with dilapidated and abandoned buildings,” Blum said.
“These issues of junk and nuisances have been around a long time.”
Towns and cities have their own ordinances and enforcement entities to deal with such issues, but unincorporated areas do not.
The proposed ordinance would only apply to unincorporated areas.
“This is not something that would be used in a town or a city,” Blum said.
He said the point of the ordinance would be to deal with nuisance properties in unincorporated residential areas – and it is not aimed at farms.
“Many people take great pride in their farmsteads and acreages and they keep them immaculate,” Blum said. “But there are some that are not so much that way – but they’re not hurting anybody.”
The ordinance is aimed at properties “right across the alley,” he said.
Three levels of safeguards have been written into the ordinance language.
“It’s not just sending out the sheriff with no recourse for the offender,” Blum said. “I think there are adequate safeguards.”
The process would start with “a friendly but firm visit by the sheriff’s office – they are going to be the abatement officer.”
The sheriff or a deputy would tell the property owner that a complaint was made, explain the issue and ask that the property be cleaned up.
“We’ll give ample time, and if you do it that’s the end of the story,” Blum said. “For the people that won’t do it, there’s a nine-step program. It isn’t going to be a cure overnight, but it will get the wheels in motion about getting a remedy to the situation.”
County Attorney Colin Johnson said, “The three levels of review would be the abatement officer, our office and the supervisors.”
The order resulting from use of the ordinance would not be a court order – but would rather be a county order to fix or cure the issue, Johnson said.
The nine steps of the process are:
1. Receipt of complaint
2. Investigation inspection by abatement officer
3. Warning or courtesy notice by county attorney with a compliance date of 30 days
4. Notice of violation issued by county attorney if compliance is not done in 30 days; option to appeal to board of supervisors
5. Appeal, if requested
6. Order of abatement in 30 days prepared by the county attorney, including an estimate for abatement by the abatement officer, and submitted to the board of supervisors for endorsement
7. Abatement or removal of nuisance as coordinated by the abatement officer
8. Order for assessment prepared by the county attorney, including the claim for services from the vendor and assessment of the costs against the property and collected with property tax; option to have an appeal hearing
9. Appeal if requested.
Blum said that for the last 10 years, Boyer has been the number-one generator of complaints.
“It’s an unincorporated area and there just wasn’t a common sense approach to correcting those issues,” he said. “I think our proposed ordinance is a common sense approach. I feel very strongly about that.”
Blum said that, if the ordinance is passed, the process will only start with a complaint from a citizen.
“We’re not just going to go around and look for people to write up,” he said. “It will be a complaint-driven process. I think that’s important.”
Besides a current complaint from Boyer, Blum said not many other complaints are waiting.
“Not at this point. One reason is that people know that we haven’t really had a tool to address those issues,” he said.
He expects the ordinance to be brought up for a vote by the full board of supervisors next week or the week after.