County considers nuisance abatement ordinance

“This is not something that would be used in a town or a city,” Blum said.

He said the point of the ordinance would be to deal with nuisance properties in unincorporated residential areas – and it is not aimed at farms.

“Many people take great pride in their farmsteads and acreages and they keep them immaculate,” Blum said. “But there are some that are not so much that way – but they’re not hurting anybody.”

The ordinance is aimed at properties “right across the alley,” he said.

Three levels of safeguards have been written into the ordinance language.

“It’s not just sending out the sheriff with no recourse for the offender,” Blum said. “I think there are adequate safeguards.”

The process would start with “a friendly but firm visit by the sheriff’s office – they are going to be the abatement officer.”

The sheriff or a deputy would tell the property owner that a complaint was made, explain the issue and ask that the property be cleaned up.