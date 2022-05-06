County gets $72,018 to fight stream erosion

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved three grants, totaling $72,018, from the Hungry Canyons Alliance.

The grants will pay for three projects that will involve the placement of corrugated metal pipe culvert structures that will help correct stream erosion problems, according to Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman.

The Hungry Canyons Alliance funds research and implementation of solutions to stream erosion and degradation problems in western Iowa.

Assman explained to the supervisors that the Hungry Canyons Alliance draws its name from the process by which flowing water eats away at deep loess soils in this part of the state.

He said there are two different types of streams: those that meander around near the surface and those that cut down into the soil.

Whether a stream meanders or down-cuts depends on the type of bed material that is present in an area.

“If its non-erosive bed material, it has no other way than to meander,” Assman said.

Deep loess soil is highly erosive.

If left alone, the flowing water will eventually reach energy equilibrium.

“When the stream channels, the major ones, were straightened … the elevation drop from point A to point B got steeper, so the water has more energy because it’s falling at a steeper grade,” he said. “What it wants to do is get back to that energy equilibrium. When these major rivers were straightened – it (the water) is still trying to down-cut or meander.”

The effect can be seen where the Boyer River was straightened, Assman said.

“(The Boyer) is trying to get back to where it was (by meandering) or it down-cuts to get a flatter slope,” he said.

Straightening streams helps prevent the flooding of river bottoms because it makes the water move faster - but that creates the additional problems.

“Not so much now, but back 30 years ago, when we were having many heavy rains and didn’t have a lot of Hungry Canyons structures, it would literally take a bridge out in one rain event,” Assman said.

A bridge near Charter Oak was destroyed that way, he said.

If left alone, the streams would go back to the way they were before.

“It’s a continuous battle,” Assman said.

The approved projects will take place on 220th Street between N and O avenues, on H Avenue west of 190th Street, and on N Avenue east of 160th Street.