County hires project managers for LMR system

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to hire a management team to complete the county’s Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.
The project ground to a halt in August when the LMR Advisory Board members voted 4-1 to dissolve their board because of concerns about violating open meetings laws.
The supervisors decided in late August to advertise for a project manager to manage completion of the LMR system.
An RFP (request for proposal) was sent out in September with a cutoff date of October 16.
Only one proposal was received by that date.
Chairman Cecil Blum on Tuesday suggested accepting the proposal, which was from Rey Freeman Communications Consulting (RFCC) in partnership with Mazzitello Professional Services (MPS), and proposed a start date of November 1.
Rey Freeman and Mike Mazzitello visited the board of supervisors in August to discuss the possibility of managing the completion of the LMR system.
The pricing included in the RFCC/MPS proposal was split into three sections:
Section 1 (Tower Site Planning Review): $26,000; the pricing proposed for this work is a fixed-price fee.
Section 2 (Tower Site Development Services): $10,000 to $35,000 (per tower site); the pricing range for this work is a “Not to exceed” range, according to the proposal. It will be based on the results of tower site planning work in section 1. The proposal noted that if a site is to be leased, and no construction is required, the amount of work and resulting project management costs will be reduced.
Section 3 (Project Management Services): $25,000 - $60,000; the pricing range for this work is a “Not to exceed” range, and will be based on the results of the work required to oversee implementation of the new radio system with RACOM, according to the proposal.
All work conducted for Crawford County by RFCC/MPS will be based on actual time and expenses, with a standard rate of $125 per hour.
The RFCC/MPS proposal included references from individuals from locations where Freeman and Mazzitello have managed other communications projects.
Included were references from Jason Hoffman, Carroll County Communications Center Manager; Terry McClannahan, Dallas County 911 Director; Deputy Dallas Wingate of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office; and Bob Missel, Dodge County, Nebraska, County Commissioner.
Blum and several of the supervisors talked about the need, expressed by Freeman and Mazzitello, for an advisory committee of local individuals to provide guidance to them.
Blum said he would recommend a four- or five-person committee, but that those details could be worked out in the future.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said he wanted to make sure RFCC/MPS would hire services from the local area and that they would not hire crews from outside the area.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt asked if the supervisors would have an opportunity to discuss issues with the management team prior to hiring them.
Blum noted that the conditions of the RFP had been met and the cutoff date had passed.
He said he thought the proposal should be accepted.
“If there is anything that needs to be changed, we’ll have that opportunity,” Blum said.
“These guys have experience,” said Supervisor Eric Skoog.
He pointed out that they had managed a system in Carroll and the people from Carroll spoke highly of them.
Muhlbauer said he agreed with approving the proposal and then sitting down with the new managers to work up a game plan.
The supervisors then voted to approve, with the intention of inviting Freeman and Mazzitello to the next board of supervisors meeting.