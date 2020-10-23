County hires project managers for LMR system

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to hire a management team to complete the county’s Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.

The project ground to a halt in August when the LMR Advisory Board members voted 4-1 to dissolve their board because of concerns about violating open meetings laws.

The supervisors decided in late August to advertise for a project manager to manage completion of the LMR system.

An RFP (request for proposal) was sent out in September with a cutoff date of October 16.

Only one proposal was received by that date.

Chairman Cecil Blum on Tuesday suggested accepting the proposal, which was from Rey Freeman Communications Consulting (RFCC) in partnership with Mazzitello Professional Services (MPS), and proposed a start date of November 1.

Rey Freeman and Mike Mazzitello visited the board of supervisors in August to discuss the possibility of managing the completion of the LMR system.

The pricing included in the RFCC/MPS proposal was split into three sections:

Section 1 (Tower Site Planning Review): $26,000; the pricing proposed for this work is a fixed-price fee.