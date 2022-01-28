County parks had record year

People are getting out and enjoying the outdoors

Crawford County Conservation Director Chris Gosch visited the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday to give an update about park revenue and usage during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

He compared the data with the numbers from the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from use of the Yellow Smoke campground went from $110,891 to $140,432.

Camping days went from 5,514 to 7,044.

“People are camping; people are getting out,” Gosch said.

Dry weather helped the numbers.

“That’s by far the highest we’ve ever had,” Gosch said. “I think the record was a little over $115,000 for Yellow Smoke – that is just strictly camping.”

Revenue from camping at Nelson Park went from $33,315 to $36,251 and days went from 1,948 to 2,139.

Those numbers were going in the right direction for Nelson Park.

“The last three or four years have been record numbers down there,” Gosch said.

The Lookout Shelter at Yellow Smoke went from 63 reservations to 73.

Shelter reservation revenue, for both parks, went from $6,145 to $9,280.

Shelter revenue is usually in the $9,000 to $10,000 range, “so we’re about average there,” he said.

Total cabin rentals, for both parks, went from $27,022 to $32,340. Nights at Yellow Smoke went from 314 to 352; nights at Nelson Park went from 143 to 200.

Each park now has four cabins, he noted.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked if any new cabins are planned.

Gosch said the cabin area at Yellow Smoke was designed for a total of seven cabins, but that many of the larger cabins that have become popular won’t fit in the space.

He doesn’t anticipate adding any cabins in the near future.

Gosch said park usage numbers are all trending in the right direction.