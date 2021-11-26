County purchases land for LMR system; four towers will complete system

With the receipt this week of the last of the signatures of the involved landowners, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors is set to move forward with construction of the last four towers in the county’s Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.
The new radio system is needed because of spotty coverage, due to the county’s hilly terrain, for law enforcement, EMS and firefighter communications.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg spent a significant amount of time in the last few months looking for suitable spots and speaking with landowners.
During the November 9 board meeting, the supervisors approved the purchases of four parcels around the county.
For an approximately one-acre site about one and one-quarter miles south of Vail, the county will pay $30,000 to the Ronald I. Sibbel and Renee L. Sibbel Revocable Trust.
For an approximately one-quarter acre site just less than two miles west of Manilla, the county will pay Stanley and Joleen Spies $15,000.
For an approximately one-quarter acre site, and a driveway to the site, about 1.5 miles south of Dow City, the county will pay Lance Bromert $40,000.
For an approximately one-acre site about one mile west of Charter Oak, the county will pay the Sharon K. Knudson Trust $45,000.
Greg Miller, Crawford County Emergency Management coordinator and owner of McHenry Miller Abstracters in Denison, offered his services free to provide a title search in place of the abstract required in the contracts.
County Engineer Paul Assman has agreed to have the county’s secondary roads crew perform the work to upgrade a section of level B road and to create, within areas of the county’s right of way, the access roads needed for the construction and maintenance of the tower sites.
Also on November 9, the supervisors approved a contract with GSS Inc., of Urbandale, for soil/archaeological surveys and work such as construction staking and the production of construction drawings.
That work for each site will cost $14,195 with another $2,850 possible for additional environmental assessments, if required.
The purchase contracts specify that if the surveys reveal a reason a site or sites would not be suitable, those contracts would not be executed.
Rosburg said GSS Inc. will get to work on the properties within the next week or so.
Rey Freeman and Mike Mazzitello, the county’s hired consultants for the completion of the LMR system, were in Crawford County this week setting stakes around the boundaries of the properties.
Rosburg said he hopes that construction of the radio towers will begin as early as possible next spring.