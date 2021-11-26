County purchases land for LMR system; four towers will complete system

Greg Miller, Crawford County Emergency Management coordinator and owner of McHenry Miller Abstracters in Denison, offered his services free to provide a title search in place of the abstract required in the contracts.

County Engineer Paul Assman has agreed to have the county’s secondary roads crew perform the work to upgrade a section of level B road and to create, within areas of the county’s right of way, the access roads needed for the construction and maintenance of the tower sites.

Also on November 9, the supervisors approved a contract with GSS Inc., of Urbandale, for soil/archaeological surveys and work such as construction staking and the production of construction drawings.

That work for each site will cost $14,195 with another $2,850 possible for additional environmental assessments, if required.

The purchase contracts specify that if the surveys reveal a reason a site or sites would not be suitable, those contracts would not be executed.

Rosburg said GSS Inc. will get to work on the properties within the next week or so.

Rey Freeman and Mike Mazzitello, the county’s hired consultants for the completion of the LMR system, were in Crawford County this week setting stakes around the boundaries of the properties.