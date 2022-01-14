County radio system makes progress; to be complete in 2023

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors provided an update on the county’s Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system during the Tuesday board meeting.

In November, the supervisors approved the purchase of parcels of land in Vail, Manilla, Dow City, and Charter Oak for the placement of radio towers that will significantly improve radio reception for law enforcement, EMS and firefighters responding to calls around the county.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said Rey Freeman, the county’s hired consultant for the completion of the LMR system, has been working on budgeting and procedural items needed to plan for the construction of the four towers.

“He should be presenting that to us in a couple of weeks,” Rosburg said.

GSS Inc., of Urbandale, is working on soil/archaeological surveys of the sites, he said.

Rosburg said Freeman had looked into the availability of the prime vendors for radio tower construction.

Inflation and materials availability are concerns, but Sabre Industries, located in Sioux City, is able to get materials, Rosburg said.

The supervisors will be allocating funds for tower construction during the current budgeting process, he said.

The funds will go through the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) budget.

The EMA account has significant fund balances from previous years, according to County Auditor Terri Martens and Chairman Kyle Schultz.

Schultz said a “spit ball” estimate of the construction costs is that each site will require $100,000 to $150,000 for tower construction.

Another $100,000 per site will be needed for equipment.

He said those expenses could be spread over two budget years.

The survey and purchase process has been completed for the Dow City tower site, Rosburg said.

The other three sites are in progress; the contracts were written so that the purchase would not go forward if a survey reveals a reason the county can’t build on a site.