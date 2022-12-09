County receives road crossing permit applications for CO2 pipeline

County Engineer Paul Assman told the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that his office has received road crossing permit applications from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS).

The company is developing a project to construct a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline that would pass through Crawford County.

If approved, the pipeline will carry CO2 from Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota to be permanently buried underground.

Assman told the Bulletin and Review that the pipeline would cross 20 to 25 county roads on the proposed route from south to north through Crawford County.

He told the supervisors that his professional goal is to take a neutral position on the subject of the pipeline.

He does not plan to present the applications to the board of supervisors for approval unless the pipeline project moves forward.

Assman said that Shelby County is not approving similar permits until that county is sure the pipeline project is proceeding.

There is no timeline for the permits.

“I received them last week – I haven’t done anything with them,” Assman said.

“I’ve sensed the fact that some people are supportive of it, and there are some people that are not supportive of it.”

He told the supervisors they would have to tell him when they think it would be appropriate for him to give the applications to the board for approval.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked if Assman had looked into the types of damage caused by pipeline projects and if any restrictions can be put in place.

Assman said he had heard “all kinds of horror stories.”

“We’re pretty thorough when we sit down with people and talk about permits on this level,” he said.

County personnel will look over all the sites and talk to the company in detail.

“There’s going to be some work involved on our end to even get these to approval,” he said.

Rosburg asked if Assman would take Troy Groth, of Sundquist Engineering, on inspections of the crossing locations.

The county has hired Sundquist to ensure the proper removal and replacement of soil on land in Crawford County during the construction of the pipeline.

Rosburg said that in places where the pipeline is bored under a road, the bore hole could be in a landowner’s field.

Assman said he could work with Sundquist in that situation.

He said SCS proposes to bore under paved roads and open-cut (meaning dig through the road surface) the rest, which he said is not necessarily out of line.

The cut through the road would be a few feet wide; the soil would take about a year to sink in after the pipeline is placed, he said..

Assman said the county would be primarily looking out for the county’s interests – and pointed out that the county only has an easement with a property owner to maintain roadways.

He said he has concerns about issuing a permit for something that the property owner is opposed to.

“That’s a problem,” Assman said.