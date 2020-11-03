County records 15th COVID death

A 15th COVID-19 death was listed for Crawford County on the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, on Saturday.

No immediate information was available concerning the age of the individual.

The 14 other county residents who died from COVID-19 all had underlying health conditions.

As of 11:30 a.m. today, the cumulative number of positive cases in Crawford County was 1,436. That’s 23.2 percent of the 6,1781 county residents who have been tested to date. The number of county residents who have recovered from COVID-19 was 1,162 as of this morning.

The percent of positive cases averaged over the past 14 days stood at 16.4 percent.

The percent of positive case figure is a benchmark to assess COVID-19 activity; 15 percent is a threshold set by Gov. Kim Reynolds for schools to request online teaching.

Of Iowa’s 99 counties, 55 were above that threshold as of 11:30 a.m. today. Thirteen of those counties were between 15 and 16 percent. Ten counties were at 20 percent or above.

Other area counties above the 15 percent threshold are Ida (20.8%), Harrison (19.9%), Carroll (19.5%), Woodbury (19.1%), Carroll (19.5%), Audubon (17.4%) and Shelby (15.4%).

