County’s 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame selection revealed

During the opening ceremonies of the Crawford County Fair on Wednesday, Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension youth coordinator, introduced Judy McCollough Gronau as the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame recipient from Crawford County.

Sholty presented the following information about Gronau.

Judy McCollough Gronau grew up in rural Crawford County. She milked cows with her father on a farm near Vail. She always joked her father sold the cows when she went to college. She married Douglas Gronau and moved to a farm outside Vail in 1974. She was not a 4-H member herself but when her daughter Andrea was old enough to join 4-H, she made every effort to allow her children to have the full 4-H experience. All four of her children were members of 4-H, Andrea, Greg, Todd and Troy. Judy eventually became a leader of the 4-Corners 4-H Club and began volunteering during the fair with working exhibits and judging.

Judy was the parent leader of the 4-H News Network that began in the late 1980s. She was always there to offer a hand to anyone needing help at the fair. For many years, Judy handed out the completed entry forms to 4-H members on static judging day.

When the 4-Hers had all their exhibits judged, they would return their form to Judy, and she would give them their ribbons.

Through her time with the Crawford County Farm Bureau, Judy was instrumental in beginning Ag Days. Ag Days is an agriculture education program for 7th graders in Crawford County. It was a collaboration between the Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom and Crawford County ISU Extension. Judy was on the Vail Community Club for many years and served as a Crawford County Soil Commissioner. She taught Sunday School and Confirmation at St John’s Lutheran Church, as well.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county.

Inductees into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame represent the many people in Iowa who have contributed countless hours to the 4-H program. They work tirelessly to see that Iowa’s youth have a great learning experience in a safe and fun environment. These adults have modeled volunteerism, community service, integrity, and leadership to Iowa’s youth.