County vaccination/testing/mask policy ends before it begins

Iowa labor commissioner statement upends OSHA mandate

In a special meeting on Friday, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted to enact a COVID-19 vaccination or mask/test policy for county employees.

The policy was a response to a federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for employers with more than 100 employees.

The policy would have taken effect on Monday, but a statement on Friday by Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts caused County Attorney Colin Johnson to conclude that the county policy should not go into effect.

“As a state plan state, the Iowa Division of Labor is charged with protecting the health and safety of those in the workplace and has the authority to enforce workplace safety and health standards for Iowa businesses,” said Roberts on Friday. “Iowa doesn’t have a standard requiring the Covid-19 vaccine or testing. But after closely reviewing the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate, Iowa has determined it will not adopt the federal standard. Iowa has concluded that it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”

Johnson said he initially thought the county policy would still go into effect but changed his mind as he considered the issues involved.

“My initial analysis was … the state is not going to adopt their own Iowa-specific ETS but the federal ETS will survive on and we still have to abide by that ETS,” Johnson said.

“I started to reconsider that when I recalled that Iowa is what they call, as far as worker regulations go, a “state plan” state. What that means is, for worker safety and worker regulations, the State of Iowa would submit a plan to the federal government for approval saying, ‘This is how we will keep our workers safe’ and the federal government signs off on that.”

In most cases, Iowa will simply adopt whatever the federal standard is, submit it as an Iowa plan, and it gets approved, he said.

He had to rethink the arrangement in light of Roberts’s statement and Iowa’s position as a “state plan” state.

“Iowa, within its borders, determines the worker regulations, and Iowa has determined that it will not adopt or enact an ETS as part of its state plan,” Johnson said. “Because Iowa polices its own regulations when it comes to worker safety, that means if Iowa doesn’t adopt the ETS then Iowa does not have that and then the county doesn’t have to follow it. Simply put, there is no Iowa ETS for the county to follow.”

The supervisors will not have to take any action to rescind the policy due to language within the policy.

“The ETS is inactive so the county’s policy is inactive,” he said.

Johnson provided his thoughts about the action by the labor secretary, but noted that he had not spoken to Roberts

“When the state has a state plan, they submit to the federal government. Essentially, the rule is the state plan has to be at least as comprehensive as the federal OSHA standard; it can offer more worker regulations and more worker safety, but it cannot offer less than what is offered for the federal standard,” Johnson said. “It seems right now there’s a difference between what the federal OSHA would consider effective and what Iowa is interpreting as effective.”

Johnson noted that Roberts had used the phrase “at least as effective.”

“It seems like Iowa has made a determination that … Iowa’s standards don’t need to be changed in any way to provide the same amount of coverage that the federal ETS is saying that it’s giving,” Johnson said.

The Bulletin and Review pointed out that Iowa doesn’t appear to have any standards for protecting workers from COVID-19.

“I couldn’t find any COVID-specific standards from the labor commissioner, either, but from reading into the statement it seems like the labor commissioner must think that whatever Iowa has in place is sufficient,” Johnson said.

He said that a US Supreme Court ruling could change the situation.