Countywide burn ban in effect

Fire danger for people, buildings, firefighters

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday issued a burn ban for all of Crawford County.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said he contacted Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller on Saturday about the need to establish a ban because county fire departments are being overwhelmed with field fires.

Miller said several fire departments called him, as well.

In recent days, fires have taken place in Schleswig, Charter Oak, Ricketts and Dow City, he said.

“It’s just terribly dry,” Miller said. “It’s dangerous, not only for the farm people and their buildings, but it’s dangerous for the firefighters.”

“You know - I know - what it’s like to be surrounded by fire,” he said to Supervisor Eric Skoog, who is a former firefighter.

“Schleswig was paged to three of them, simultaneously,” Schultz said. “They got to one - they’re paged to another one. They’re at that one and got paged to another one.”

All the fires occurred in a short span of time.

Miller said all the county fire departments were in favor of the burn ban.

He said he just needed an effective date and time.

“You know my feelings on it, Greg,” Schultz said. “It can’t come soon enough.”

“I just think we need to protect our firefighters,” Miller said.

Schultz recommended noon on Tuesday as the start time of a burn ban that will last 60 days, or until reconsidered by the board of supervisors, with no penalties levied until Saturday (March 5).

“We could get a couple one-inchers and it ain’t going to make the dryness go away,” Supervisor Ty Rosburg said.

“No, it isn’t,” Miller agreed.

“Hopefully, by the first of May we’ll have some green grass, but if we don’t get rain, the grass ain’t going to turn green,” Schultz said.

Penalties for violating the ban are misdemeanors and are established by Iowa Code, Schultz said.

Individuals wishing to get authorization for a special burn must contact the local fire chief, he said.